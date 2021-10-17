Halloween customs from around the world

Halloween will soon be upon us and for the next two weeks, a huge collection of horror movies will be offered on all the streaming channels and costumes will be flying off store shelves or clogging up FedEx/UPS deliveries to make it to kids for dress up before the 31st.
As far as movies go, my rule is no zombies allowed, and I’ll skip over anything with vampires except the original and greatest played by Bela Lugosi. Freddy, Jason and Chuckie are out, too. It’s probably hard to believe, but I’m one of very few who have never seen “The Exorcist” and really have no desire to. An occasional werewolf flick is okay, but I prefer the old one with Lon Chaney Jr. rather than the new flicks in color (with red as the primary).
Since my kids are grown, no more pumpkin carving for me, and living on a mountain means the only candy I’ll be buying is Hershey’s for my hubby who craves it and then hides it to keep me on my diet.
But I still enjoy the Halloween holiday with memories of how much fun it was when I was a kid back in New York and roamed the streets searching for a Milky Way among the horde of Jolly Ranchers.
I did some research on how people from all over the world celebrate Halloween, and here are a few anecdotes, starting with something good right here in the US. Other than making plenty of dentists happy, all October long, UNICEF has a campaign to support underprivileged children. This year, its goal is to deliver 1.4 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses around the world, along with masks, hygiene supplies, treatment and diagnostic kits. UNICEF actually began this fine work in the 1950s. Its website is www.unicefusa.org, and it’s not too late to start a campaign or give a donation to this worthy cause.
An Irish tradition of baking barmbrack on Halloween offers everyone the opportunity to eat a cake concoction that may tell the future. The cakey fruit bread has its roots in the ancient Celtic harvest celebration Samhain. While its name, derived from the Irish for “speckled bread,” plays on an exterior that’s rather plain, concealed within the bread are two treasures: a rich, spicy flavor and a cluster of small, parchment-wrapped objects — a dried bean, a piece of cloth, a coin, and a ring — said to be omens for those who find them. The bean foretells spinsterhood; cloth signals lean times ahead; the coin, wealth; and the ring promises marriage.
The solemn Festival of Lanterns in Japan doesn’t take place during October, but rather in August, though the intent is still in the Halloween vein. It’s a time for people to light a paper lantern for their dead relatives, say a prayer, and illuminate the way for returned or lost spirits. This also takes place in Korea, where many will take fruit and rice to the tombs of their ancestors while thanking them for their hard work.
In China, the Feast of the Hungry Ghosts takes place around Halloween. Bonfires and lanterns are lit to guide dead relatives that return to the world, and food is placed in front of their portraits so they can fatten up before winter.
Hong Kong celebrates the Festival of Hungry Ghosts a little differently than most of China. Instead of just putting out food and lighting lanterns, they often will burn items for the dead, including fruit and money. They’ll also torch photographs and anything else they believe will bring comfort to the dead.
The Jack-o-Lantern isn’t strictly American, but rather grew out of the UK practice of carving up beets and turnips, since pumpkins were scarce in Europe. The principle is the same, with any number of horrific faces being depicted on the vegetables.
In the Czech Republic, Halloween is known as the Commemoration of All the Departed. During this time, many will take flowers and trinkets to the graves of their loved ones, but they will also put chairs around the fire so they can talk with those who have left their mortal world.
Italians celebrate Halloween with incredible food. They cook up large, bean-shaped cakes, along with a whole feast for departed relatives, then they throw open their doors, and leave home to go to church so that the dead can feast.
In Scotland, it’s customary to peel an apple around the time of Halloween, making sure to keep the skin in one long strip. You’re then to throw the peel over your back so that it can fall in an arrangement of letters that will spell the name of the person you are going to marry (ah, if only it were that easy).
Probably the most famous Halloween tradition is that of the Mexican Day of the Dead. Whole shrines are constructed to the dead, with many honorary tributes and prayers being offered up, along with feasting and remembrance of those who have passed on. It takes place Nov. 2, after the Day of the Innocents on Nov. 1, so you can celebrate Halloween as well as these reflective holidays for many days of autumnal fun.
Returning to America, a tradition that takes place primarily in St. Louis and Des Moines on Halloween, rather than kids just saying “Trick or Treat” to receive their sugar high, is that they’re expected to tell a terrible joke in order to get the candy. It’s unclear when this began or why it continues, but corny “knock, knock” jokes seem to make a comeback around this time.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
