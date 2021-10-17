Halloween customs from around the world

Halloween will soon be upon us and for the next two weeks, a huge collection of horror movies will be offered on all the streaming channels and costumes will be flying off store shelves or clogging up FedEx/UPS deliveries to make it to kids for dress up before the 31st.

As far as movies go, my rule is no zombies allowed, and I’ll skip over anything with vampires except the original and greatest played by Bela Lugosi. Freddy, Jason and Chuckie are out, too. It’s probably hard to believe, but I’m one of very few who have never seen “The Exorcist” and really have no desire to. An occasional werewolf flick is okay, but I prefer the old one with Lon Chaney Jr. rather than the new flicks in color (with red as the primary).

Since my kids are grown, no more pumpkin carving for me, and living on a mountain means the only candy I’ll be buying is Hershey’s for my hubby who craves it and then hides it to keep me on my diet.

But I still enjoy the Halloween holiday with memories of how much fun it was when I was a kid back in New York and roamed the streets searching for a Milky Way among the horde of Jolly Ranchers.