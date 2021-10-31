Halloween superstitions

Today is Halloween, and the perfect time to think about superstitions passed down from generation to generation.

Psychologist Stuart Vyse, PhD, author of “Believing in Magic: The Psychology of Superstition,” says that superstitions are more common than we think.

“Some polls have found that over 50 percent of Americans consider themselves at least a little superstitious,” Vyse said.

Many people believe in superstitions because life is uncertain.

“When we really want something to happen, yet we can’t make it happen for certain, we grasp for things that seem unlikely,” Vyse says. “Superstitions offer a feeling of control where control isn’t possible.”

Bats are one of the most iconic symbols of Halloween. One superstition states that if you see a bat flying around you or your home on Halloween, there may be a ghost or spirit nearby. According to legend, if a bat flies into you, good luck is on the way, but if you see one during the day, ill fortune may befall you. Superstition also dictates that you should never kill a bat, as this is thought to shorten your lifespan.