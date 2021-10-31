Halloween superstitions

Today is Halloween, and the perfect time to think about superstitions passed down from generation to generation.
Psychologist Stuart Vyse, PhD, author of “Believing in Magic: The Psychology of Superstition,” says that superstitions are more common than we think.
“Some polls have found that over 50 percent of Americans consider themselves at least a little superstitious,” Vyse said.
Many people believe in superstitions because life is uncertain.
“When we really want something to happen, yet we can’t make it happen for certain, we grasp for things that seem unlikely,” Vyse says. “Superstitions offer a feeling of control where control isn’t possible.”
Bats are one of the most iconic symbols of Halloween. One superstition states that if you see a bat flying around you or your home on Halloween, there may be a ghost or spirit nearby. According to legend, if a bat flies into you, good luck is on the way, but if you see one during the day, ill fortune may befall you. Superstition also dictates that you should never kill a bat, as this is thought to shorten your lifespan.
Black cats often get a bad rap on Halloween. It is believed by some that if a black cat meows close to your door or window, a death in the family will soon occur. A very well-known superstition states that if you hurt a cat, whether accidentally or intentionally, seven years of bad luck will follow. This is thought to have something to do with the belief that if you see a black cat on Halloween, a witch is nearby. Frankly, I adore black cats and don’t mind them crossing my path at all.
Lighting a large bonfire on Samhain or All Hallow’s Eve (older versions of Halloween) is an old Celtic custom. After the bonfire has died down and burned out completely, some people make a circle with the ashes. Upon the ashes, they place a pebble. The following day, if the pebble is moved or damaged, it is considered a sign that ill fortune or death will befall the person it represents within 12 months.
My take on this bonfire superstition? Ignore it and stick to toasting marshmallows when the fire dies down rather than fool around with pebbles.
One superstition states that if a lit candle goes out suddenly on Halloween, an evil spirit is lurking close by. However, if the flame of the candle turns blue, a good spirit is close and may be watching over you. If the flame of a candle suddenly burns tall, you will soon be visited by a mysterious stranger. Tall, dark and handsome? Unfortunately, the article didn’t elaborate.
There are several superstitions when it comes to placing a lit candle inside a jack o’ lantern on your porch or by your front door. Some believe that doing so honors your ancestors and lights their way home. Others believe that it will ward off mischievous and evil spirits, including vampires (with accompanying garlic). Another superstition states that carved pumpkins can trap the devil and prevent him from entering your home. Ah, the power of the pumpkin! If it were only that easy.
The mirror was once considered to be divine and supernatural, and breaking the image was thought to violate its divinity. As a result, the breaker would receive bad luck (I admit that I have a shred of fear in breaking a mirror, much like spilling salt and forgetting to throw it over my right shoulder – 70-plus year superstitions are hard to ignore).
Mom taught me always to save the collarbone from a turkey, dry it out and then snap it to see if good luck was in my future. And, yes, years and decades of Thanksgiving turkeys later, I still do it. Fowl were once used as tools of divination in which soothsayers inspected the entrails of a recently killed bird. Afterward, the collarbone would be laid out in the sun to dry. A person would make a wish upon it and snap it with another person. Whoever received the larger piece of the collarbone got a sign that the gods heard him or her.
Here’s some Halloween superstitions that are, well, a bit silly, but I offer them up to end this column with a giggle:
If you trap a snail on a flat dish on Halloween, you will see the first letter of the name of the person you will marry on the dish (in snail slime) the next morning.
Ringing a bell on Halloween can help keep evil spirits away.
On Halloween night, if you sleep with an apple under your pillow, you will dream of your future spouse.
If you make a list of things you wish to accomplish or want in the next 12 months, fold the list three, six or nine times, and then burn it with a candle’s flame; your wishes will come true by next Halloween (as long as you don’t forget what you wrote).
On Halloween, right before the sun sets, it is thought that if you walk backward around your house counterclockwise three times, you will ward off any evil spirits that might try to enter your home (provided you don’t trip on a log and sprain an ankle).
And for any of you who want to find and meet a witch on Halloween, you should be able to find her by walking backward as long as you’re wearing your clothes inside out (make sure you warn family members that, no, you haven’t had too much to drink, but just have a hankering to meet a witch).
