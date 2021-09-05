Happiest workers in America - Generations

Teaching assistants (also called teacher aides) work under the supervision of teachers to provide students with additional instruction, either one-on-one or in groups. With a teaching assistant in the class, a teacher doesn’t have to interrupt the flow of the lesson by trying to do multiple things at one time.

According to Glassdoor.com, the average salary is $28,641, and while some teaching assistants only need a high school diploma and training once they are on the job, having a college degree or completed coursework in child development could open the door to more job opportunities.

No. 2 of the happiest workers were quality assurance analysts who test products and systems to make sure that they meet company standards. This includes creating test plans, cases and scripts to ensure accuracy. The goal of a QA analyst is to make sure that a product or system is reliable, functional and user-friendly. Many QA analysts work at software companies or collaborate with IT departments, doing system testing to ensure it is top quality and meets system requirements.

The average salary is $60,997 (Glassdoor) and you’ll need a Bachelor of Computer Science or Information Technology (or any course related to those) to land this job.