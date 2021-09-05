Happiest workers in America - Generations

In honor of Labor Day, I thought I would do a little research on what group of workers are the happiest in their jobs.
In accordance with happierhuman.com, the common thought is, “Find a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
But how does someone become really happy with the job they choose? Experts say that there are a lot of factors to consider in order to be happy with your job. These include your work environment, salary, relationship with superiors and co-workers and growth opportunities.
In a 2019 study Career Bliss conducted (before COVID-19 hit and changed everything), they considered several factors to discover the happiest jobs in America, but happierhuman.com decided to dig deeper to check out job descriptions, expected average salaries and requirements needed to land these jobs.
The happiest job in America turned out to be a teaching assistant. The pay on this rewarding job is not that high (on average), but it is very rewarding, because you get to work with children and see them progress. This proved that money was not a driver of happiness. Doctors, lawyers, stockbrokers, architects and other jobs that are generally considered to be the highest paying jobs did not make the list of happiest jobs in America (likely the higher stress levels kept these jobs far from this list).
Teaching assistants (also called teacher aides) work under the supervision of teachers to provide students with additional instruction, either one-on-one or in groups. With a teaching assistant in the class, a teacher doesn’t have to interrupt the flow of the lesson by trying to do multiple things at one time.
According to Glassdoor.com, the average salary is $28,641, and while some teaching assistants only need a high school diploma and training once they are on the job, having a college degree or completed coursework in child development could open the door to more job opportunities.
No. 2 of the happiest workers were quality assurance analysts who test products and systems to make sure that they meet company standards. This includes creating test plans, cases and scripts to ensure accuracy. The goal of a QA analyst is to make sure that a product or system is reliable, functional and user-friendly. Many QA analysts work at software companies or collaborate with IT departments, doing system testing to ensure it is top quality and meets system requirements.
The average salary is $60,997 (Glassdoor) and you’ll need a Bachelor of Computer Science or Information Technology (or any course related to those) to land this job.
Computers still rule in the job force, as No. 3 was a .net developer. It pays well, allows a degree of independence, allows you to telecommute and you get to express a degree of creativity and have fun problem-solving. A .net developer writes code to build web pages and access databases and business servers. They collect software requirements and write, modify and debug software based on those requirements for websites. A .net developer also designs and creates activities and procedures to maintain software applications with the .net framework. They test and document software for websites, working alongside designers and content producers.
The average salary is super: $95,052 (Glassdoor). Educational requirements may vary, but these professionals should hold a Bachelor of Computer Science, IT, or a related field. Because .net developers are currently in high demand, some employers may overlook typical educational requirements if a job candidate has extensive experience. The most common requirement is to at least hold an Associate Degree in Web Design or a related field.
No. 4 was a marketing specialist. The person in this job helps a company increase consumers’ awareness for their products or services by managing promotions, designing advertisements and building new strategies to attract and retain customers. Marketing specialists focus on consumer motivations when it comes to spending money or taking some kind of action.
While “marketing specialist” is a broad term that could involve many different tasks, one thing that marketing specialists have in common is their need to analyze market data to understand their consumers and identify gaps that create possibilities that could be profitable.
There are a variety of jobs that a marketing specialist can do, from directing teams and creating campaigns to studying consumer purchasing power. The work is driven by the specific industry and company being worked in. For example, a marketing specialist working for a software company may focus on researching the unmet needs of computer users, while a marketing specialist working for a local restaurant might be primarily concerned with ad placement in local media and spreading the word about promotions or specials. It really depends on the company setting, past experience or training, and one’s individual interest.
The average salary is $50,528 (Glassdoor) and you’ll need a Bachelor of Market Research or any related degree (e.g., math, statistics, and computer science) to get your foot in the door for this job.
Keeping in the IT field, a senior software developer was No. 5, and data analyst was No. 6.
No. 7, however, switched fields to a human resources manager. This person must handle all of the administrative functions in an organization. This may include recruiting, interviewing, hiring, training, team building, strategic planning, performance updates, policies, salary, benefits and employee safety. They act as a liaison between the employees and the company. The HR manager is also responsible for creating a work environment that motivates and retains employees.
The average salary: $80,663 and a Bachelor of Human Resources Management or Business Administration (or any other related degree) is needed to land this job.
Having worked for 10 years in human resources when I lived in New York, I must agree that it was a very rewarding job and one part of my work experience that I thoroughly enjoyed. The tough part? It’s a job in which workers depend on you (think paychecks) and a job where you’ve got to be there no matter what. This drove me to move to North Carolina after too many slips and slides on ice-covered NY roadways.
IT specialist, project coordinator and systems analyst rounded out the list of best jobs.
No matter what you do, to all workers, have a very happy Labor Day!
