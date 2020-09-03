Happy 100th Anniversary

Although 2020 probably won’t be remembered as a particularly warm and fuzzy year in our nation, there were a few 100th anniversaries that shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Probably the biggest of all, especially to all the women reading this column, 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the constitutional amendment that gave half of the population in the U.S. the right to vote. Actually, women make up a little more than half the population according to www.statista.com. In 2017, there were 165.92 million women in the United States, compared to 159.41 million men. By 2024, it’s projected that there will be 173.9 million women and 167.08 million men.
While women in the American territory of Wyoming were granted voting rights 150 years ago, the constitutional amendment made it official, and all women should pay homage to the courageous women who worked hard during the suffrage movement.
One of my favorite authors has always been Agatha Christie, because all of her mysteries were part of a library I could use when I was stationed in the Peace Corps in Freetown, Sierra Leone. I never seemed to figure out who done it before the last page of more than 60 books. Her first published novel—featuring her instantly famous character Hercule Poirot—was released to wild acclaim in the U.S. in 1920. “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” ushered in what is considered to be the golden age of detective fiction.
For football fans, the sport and the NFL league that dominates homes across America every fall and winter celebrates its 100th season in 2020. Check out www.NFL/100/ for all the programs to help celebrate this milestone.
Also, the franchise that became the Chicago Bears was founded by businessman A.E. Staley in 1920 and was first known as the Decatur (Illinois) Staleys and then later as Da Bears. George Halas became player-coach of the new team, which he relocated to Chicago in 1921 after Staley handed the young franchise over to him, and the name Chicago Bears stuck.
The next time you visit a movie theater with your large popcorn and diet Coke in hand, you might want to pay homage to the largest movie theater chain in the world, AMC. Originally spelled out as American Multi-Cinema, the company began when Maurice, Edward and Barney Dubinsky purchased the Regent Theatre in Kansas City in 1920 and expansion soon followed.
In 1920, the Curtiss Candy Company refashioned its Kandy Kake into the Baby Ruth, and it became the best-selling confection in the five-cent confectionery category by the late 1920s. Traditionally, the company claimed that it was named after President Grover Cleveland's daughter, Ruth. The candy maker, located on the same street as Wrigley Field, renamed the bar "Baby Ruth" in 1921, as Babe Ruth's fame was on the rise, 24 years after Cleveland had left the White House, and 17 years after his daughter, Ruth, had died. The company did not negotiate an endorsement deal with Ruth, and many saw the company's story about the origin of the name to be a devious way to avoid having to pay the baseball player any royalties. Curtiss successfully shut down a rival bar that was approved by, and named for, Ruth, on the grounds that the names were too similar. That’s ok – we’ll always love George Herman "Babe" Ruth Jr., whose amazing career in Major League Baseball spanned 22 seasons.
Ever wonder where the ice cream bar came from that as a kid you purchased from the Good Humor ice cream man? Well, 100 years ago, the first frozen chocolate-covered ice cream bar, Eskimo Pie ice cream, was created when, according to www.Slate.com, a young boy walked into Christian Kent Nelson’s store and couldn’t decide between getting an ice cream or getting a chocolate bar. Nelson wondered whether he could give the boy both the chocolate and the ice cream in one product and set out to make an ice cream bar coated in chocolate. Success prevailed and the yummy treat was born.
We all might still be walking around with wet hair if not for Alexandre-Ferdinand Godefroy, who invented the hairdryer in France in 1890. Thirty years later, in 1920, the first handheld hairdryer went on sale and launched better hair days for everyone. I’m lost without mine.
The Olympic Rings symbol also celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. The 1920 Summer Olympics in Belgium were the first games in which the Olympic flag and the symbol of five interlocking rings appeared. The design was meant to represent unity after World War I and they remain the central part of Olympic tradition.
And what better way to end this column than to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the prohibition by our wonderful United States Postal Service of mailing babies. Yes, you know that where there’s smoke, there’s always fire, so it must have been tried at least once. According to www.Smithsonian.com, a little bit of postal history revealed that when the Post Office’s Parcel Post officially began on Jan. 1, 1913, the new service suddenly allowed millions of Americans great access to all kinds of goods and services. But almost immediately, it had some unintended consequences, as some parents tried to send their children through the mail.
Now I know that frazzled parents can’t ship them off fast enough to Grandma and Grandpa, but this was not the way to do it. Thankfully, in the summer of 1920, the postmaster ruled that this would no longer be allowed.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
