Have patience and trust in God

America’s fascination with Amelia Earhart has faded little in nearly a century since she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting her flight to circumnavigate the world. She was a woman of so many “firsts” that their listing boggles the discernment of her accomplishments.

Earhart was the first woman to fly solo above 14,000 feet (1922), the first person to reach the air speed of 184 miles per hour (1930), the first woman to complete the transcontinental flight over North America (1932), the first president of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization for female aviators (1931-32), and the recipient of the National Geographic Society Medal (1932).

Although she, her plane and co-pilot mysteriously disappeared from history in 1937, the public’s captivation with her had hardly waned. Theories yet abound of her having been captured by the Japanese navy, crash landing on an extremely remote island and even engineering a plot to steal into solitude away from her celebrity status.

But there is one other of her “firsts” which is seldom mentioned even by some of her biographers, but one which I think to be the most revealing of her true character and spirit. On today’s date, June 17, in 1928, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic. However, she did not accomplish this as a pilot, but simply as a passenger. While many may view this minor event as merely a footnote and playing no role in her otherwise remarkable life accomplishments, that information in my opinion speaks loudly of an individual who with great intelligence and foresight methodically engineered every available step regardless how small toward fulfilling all the much more significant feats listed above.

In a world where instantaneous satisfaction is found in fast food restaurants, immediate credit in plastic cards, direct communication via satellite-reading cellphones and a thousand other ways of having immediately whatever we wish, the concepts of employing patience and perseverance, much less deferring our instantaneous gratification, is becoming and maybe has become a lost behavior in career achievement.

From early on, Earhart displayed an appreciation for such a human value. Although most of her admirers remember hearing of her speak the words, “There is more to life than being a passenger,” another of her quotations is “Some of us are born having great runways built for us. If you have one, take off! But if you do not, realize it is your responsibility to grab a shovel and build one for yourself and for those who will follow after you.”

The sensibility of those words is similar to a saying an old math teacher of mine kept on the front wall her classroom conspicuous to all her students, “Luck is when preparation meets opportunity!”

However, for many of us, patience is a subject of a prayer that goes something like, “Lord, give me patience, RIGHT NOW!” Perhaps it is an over-simplification, but the Biblical view of forbearance seems quite similar to Aesop’s story of the “Tortoise and the Hare.” Patience is repeatedly seen in writers of the wisdom books like the Psalms and Proverbs as a virtuous character trait of those who trust in God. Paul, in his guiding admonitions to the 1st century churches such as the one in Galatia, wrote, “Let us not grow weary in well doing, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.”

Like all facets of spirituality, patience, forbearance, longanimity or any other term one desires to use is in reality a matter of faith ... trusting in God. I appreciate the prophets like Jeremiah who made such an observation, “I know what plans I have for you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace ... to give you good hope at the end.”

He speaks to us today with the simple, but profound advice, “Believer, trust God!”