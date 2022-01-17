He was the only one we had

You have to remember how word that the Temptations or Supremes were going to be on “The Ed Sullivan Show” was enough to make you alert all your friends. You have to understand why Martin Luther King said, “You cannot,” when Nichelle Nichols told him she was leaving her role as Uhura on “Star Trek.”

In other words, you have to have some sense of how it was to be Black in mainstream American culture. Which is to say, largely invisible.

From the porters toting Jimmy Stewart’s bags in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” to the maid Mae West commands to “Peel me a grape” in “I’m No Angel,” Black film characters were almost always servile and incidental, orbiting the main action like satellites until it was time to serve coffee or provide comic relief.

In a society that draws so much of its sense of the world and of itself from what it sees onscreen, to be unseen there — or to be seen only in demeaning caricature — is, in a very real sense, not to exist. Culturally speaking, it is a kind of death.

In his years of greatest impact — the late ‘50s through the 1960s — Poitier required the movie-going world to see Black people.