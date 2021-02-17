Help our faltering postal system

It was one thing for holiday gifts and Christmas cards to arrive a little late because of delays at the U.S. Postal Service. In fact, some people found it a bit amusing, and a little nice, to get a gift a month or more late and be to able extend the holiday cheer. What is no laughing matter is all the other heartache, inconvenience and threat to people’s livelihoods and health that backlogs in deliveries has caused. And there seems to be no end in sight to the troubles.

People’s bill payments aren’t getting to creditors and banks on time. W-2 forms have been delayed as well. Tenants are ending up delinquent on rent payments, and homeowners on mortgages. Life-enabling prescription drugs aren’t arriving in a timely manner, and businesses’ products and inventories are languishing in distribution facilities. Speeding tickets and other traffic violations are coming in after a fine is due, or close to it. Maryland’s congressional Democrats got so many complaints from constituents that they wrote Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter demanding that he do something to improve mail delivery, saying he could start by walking back any cost-cutting he had put in place. People also are airing their grievances on social media.