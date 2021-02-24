Help people when they need it

At least some lawmakers, however, have found a way to help folks truly in need: themselves.

A group of N.C. House members wants to increase the amount they receive for spending time in Raleigh, according to N.C. Insider’s Colin Campbell. House Bill 122 would increase per diem travel and mileage reimbursements for state employees and legislators — with the increase for lawmakers not taking place until 2023. The bipartisan bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, Gale Adcock, D-Wake, Robert Reives, D-Chatham, and Julia Howard, R-Davie.

Democrats and Republicans should know it’s a bad look to find extra dollars for your own pockets while others are so desperately in need. The optics for Republicans are particularly galling, given how little they’ve tried these past months to help those suffering financially from COVID-19.

Instead, the struggling are getting hit with a different bill, drafted by Republican legislators last week, that would reinstate requirements that jobless people actively seek work in order to receive unemployment benefits. As The News & Observer’s Sophie Kasakove reports, Gov. Roy Cooper authorized the Department of Commerce, which houses the state unemployment agency, to waive these requirements last March.