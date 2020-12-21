 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hero or traitor?
0 comments

Hero or traitor?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump should pardon Edward Snowden.

Who?

I know, it's embarrassing -- Assange, Manning, Snowden... Who did what?

I got them confused before I researched this topic. National security isn't my beat. I finally educated myself this month because I got a chance to interview Snowden, the CIA/NSA employee who told the world that our government spied on us but lied to Congress about it.

Now Snowden hides from American authorities.

We talked via Zoom.

Fourteen years ago, when Snowden worked for the CIA, and then the NSA, he signed agreements saying he would not talk about what he did. I confronted him about breaking his promise.

"What changed me," he answers, "was the realization that what our government actually does was very different than the public representation of it."

The NSA's mass surveillance program was meant to find foreign terrorists. When congressmen asked NSA officials if, without warrants, they collected data on Americans, they lied and said, "No."

"There was a breathtaking sweep of intentional knowing public deception," says Snowden. "We're capturing everything that your family is doing online."

I asked Snowden if his co-workers had qualms.

"In private, some said, 'This is crazy. I'm not sure this is legal, but you know what happens to people who talk about this.'"

What does happen?

Nothing terrible, said President Barack Obama, who claimed Snowden could have revealed the government's lawbreaking legally. "There were other avenues available," he told reporters.

"What he said was incorrect," Snowden tells me.

Government officials protect themselves by discrediting those who reveal inconvenient truths. Previous whistleblowers lost their jobs. Some were shocked to be subjects of dawn raids by federal police with guns drawn.

I understand why Snowden feared "proper" channels.

Instead, he took documents to journalists. The world learned the truth.

American officials said Snowden's leaks put lives at risk. But in the eight years since then, they've never given any clear examples.

"They constantly tell us, 'This is for your safety (and) to investigate terrorists,'" says Snowden. "Barack Obama's own investigations found that it didn't stop a single terrorist attack."

At the time, the NSA did claim that mass surveillance stopped terrorism.

Richard Ledgett, former deputy director of the NSA, said NSA programs contributed to stopping 54 terrorist attacks.

"That makes me feel safer when I hear that," I say to Snowden.

"We want to believe it's true," Snowden responds, "but it's not. The government itself no longer makes these claims that it stopped 54 plots."

In fact, the government no longer claims it stopped any attacks.

All of this made me realize -- Snowden got screwed.

"Aren't you pissed off?" I ask. "(Former Director of National Intelligence) James Clapper lied to Congress and he wasn't fired! Now he works for CNN. (Former NSA director) Keith Alexander wasn't fired. Now he's on Amazon's board! They made out; you're in exile."

"If you're one of these 'made men,'" answers Snowden, "You face a very different flavor of justice."

Snowden went to Hong Kong to give reporters the data that showed the NSA had lied. He asked 27 countries to grant him asylum, without success. He tried to fly to Ecuador. When his plane stopped for a layover in Moscow, U.S. officials revoked his passport. He's been stuck in Moscow for seven years now.

If he returns to America, then Snowden will almost certainly be jailed.

"I can be very much at peace with the choices that I've made," he says. It was the right thing to do, and it has made things better. Some of these programs have been halted."

In 2013, Donald Trump was asked about Snowden. He said, "This guy is a bad guy and there is still a thing called execution!" But this year, President Trump said he'd "look at" giving Snowden a pardon.

"I think it's clearer and clearer that what I did was the right thing to do," Snowden tells me. "History has a way of exonerating the truth."

Sometimes, anyway.

Snowden did a good thing. He deserves a pardon.

John Stossel is author of "Give Me a Break: How I Exposed Hucksters, Cheats, and Scam Artists and Became the Scourge of the Liberal Media." 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

The miracle on 80th Street

  • Updated

I've spent the week in New York, and no visit happens without a trip to Zabar's, a specialty food store on Broadway at 80th Street. A destinat…

We are not enemies
Columnists

We are not enemies

  • Updated

In spring 1861, President Abraham Lincoln presented himself to the American people. His overall goal was to preserve the Union as the Civil Wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert