History is not a ‘was’

History involves the sweep of behaviors. What things were appropriate to do in what times and which were not. Behavior involves cultural norms, and culture and controversy also are part of history. Many times, this involves different cultures coming together for the common good amid a great tragedy or struggle. We are seeing evidence of these things with the debates over Confederate monuments and the rise of the Black Lives and Blue Lives movements.

Speaking of culture, studying the art, literature, sports, dress, language and symbols of a particular place, heritage or country can be great windows for understanding. Norman Rockwell’s "Four Freedoms" paintings help to see what goals the nation was aspiring to during World War II. Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” shows how the modern environmental movement began. The log cabin, native to Scandinavia, is an iconic American image because it relates people to the ideas of rugged individualism and the theme of the common man.

By studying the speeches and words of people living through their eras, one can feel the emotions in the great thoughts and debates of the time period. Words provide strength, comfort and hope at times. President Lincoln’s Second Inaugural, President John F. Kennedy’s Inaugural, the poetry of Walt Whitman and Robert Frost and songs like "Over There" offer the student or historian some context about a particular time.