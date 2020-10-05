History of presidents who lost

Republicans this year might find alarming parallels with the only three incumbent presidents to lose reelection in the last 100 years. All three were dragged down by persistent crises that dominated their final months. Twice, the presidents suffered landslide losses that reshaped politics for decades.

The three were Herbert Hoover in 1932, Jimmy Carter in 1980 and George H.W. Bush in 1992. Both 1932 and 1980 were realignment elections.

All faced economic crises. Carter also had the Iran hostage crisis. In the end, voters concluded that all three failed to meet the challenge. Americans voted for new leadership.

For months, President Donald Trump’s handling of COVID-19 — and the resulting economic damage — has hurt him in polls. When he was infected by the virus last week, as the campaign entered its final month, the pandemic again became the biggest issue. The anti-Trump Lincoln Project tweeted, “If he can’t protect himself, how can he protect the country?”

Carter, who turned 96 last week, had bad timing too. His race against Ronald Reagan was close until the last weekend, the one-year anniversary of the hostage-taking. That dominated the news, Carter’s support collapsed, and he suffered a historic defeat.