Hitting bottom on oil addiction

In addition, the industrial world has been moving away from fossil fuels in any case. For Europe especially, aggression against Ukraine has delivered a shock to countries that let themselves become ridiculously dependent on Russia's oil and natural gas.

Days after the tanks first crossed Ukraine's border, the European Union vowed to kick its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, but also fossil fuels in general. Though Germany is now building terminals to accept the delivery of liquefied natural gas from the U.S., it has also sped up its deadline for obtaining all its energy from renewable sources -- to 2035 rather than the previous goal of sometime before 2040.

High oil prices have long been good for the climate, and now is no different, Christopher Hohn, the British hedge fund billionaire, recently told a Financial Times conference. "This is a massive wake-up call that is going to accelerate decarbonization and investments by countries and governments," he said.

You'd think that higher pump prices would spur demand in electric vehicles -- and you'd be right. Edmunds, the car information site, says that searches for almost every kind of vehicle that doesn't guzzle gas -- whether hybrid, plug-in or battery-powered -- rose 40% over the past month.