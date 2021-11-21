Holiday gift season tips

It’s almost December holiday gift planning time and if you have a youngster to find a gift for, you might try a Google search to help you, i.e., “Toy for 10-year-old girl.” The search helps me, as I’m not familiar with what girls and boys are playing with these days, and Google narrows it down by store. Next, I read the toy’s reviews on the store website to gain a good perspective of how kids liked or disliked the toy (and parents, especially the noisy toys).
Some toys never go out of style, like the game “Candyland,” the “Easy Bake Oven” or anything with the Hulk. Recently, the list of toys popular in past generations that are now worth more than 500% or more of their original price came out and many of what you purchase today may someday become collector items, too.
Let’s face it – we human beings love to collect things. So, it stands to reason that a few of you reading this column are collectors and may have a prized possession that you might not realize you have. Just in case you have a sudden desire to part with it for extra cash, here are a few items that are still in high demand for an incredible price.
Naturally, in the doll category, the First Edition Barbie with the classic black-and-white striped swimsuit remains the most coveted. It cost $3 back in 1959, but today at auction it goes for $20,000 or more.
In 1940, Ideal Novelty and Toy Company created a 13-inch-tall Superman action figure. The toy was made from wood minus its head and upper body. The toy has become one of the most highly collectible in the world. The doll was the first to ever be made for the franchise and sold for just 94 cents when it was released. With a selling price of more than $20,000 today, it is now worth 30,000 times more than the original MSRP.
If you wanted My Little Pony in the 1980s, Toys R Us or KB Toys would allow you to purchase one of these popular toys. However, the most valuable of the collection could only be purchased through a mail order process, which made them ultra-valuable. The My Little Pony known as Rapunzel, pink in color with an incredibly long mane of gold hair, is valued around $900 or more today.
American Girl’s Molly McIntire was one of the first of the doll company’s historical characters. Released in 1996, she represented the World War II era. American Girl decided to retire (archive) Molly in 2013, so she’s extra valuable to collectors today. She’s in a blue, red and green argyle sweater over a white shirt, along with a navy-blue skirt, and her initial purchase price was around $85. Today, a top-condition Molly McIntire doll now sells for up to $5,000.
Beanie Babies cost less than $10 when they debuted, and buyers flocked to stores all over the country in the hopes of finding rare ones they could sell on eBay or keep as an investment. The craze eventually faded, but there’s still a hidden gem in the collection. Known as Princess Diana, and offered to the public in October 1997, this incredibly rare purple Beanie Baby bear is worth thousands today. The “first edition” of the Diana Beanie Baby was only available to a handful of customers and is still considered the most valuable of any collection.
And what about Superman collectibles? According to the “Economic Times,” a rare copy of Action Comics No. 1 that introduced Earth to Superman has become the world’s most expensive comic book, selling for an amazing $3.2 million. Considering that the 1938 book in which the superhero first appeared initially cost 10 cents, that’s an incredible return on investment!
When owner Darren Adams decided to put his incredibly rare, nearly pristine copy of the debut issue of the Man of Steel up for auction on eBay, he generously started the bid at 99 cents. Less than two hours later, the price had risen past $1.5 million. When the auction ended on Sunday night, Darren discovered that his comic had scored him $3,207,852. Adams’ 1938 issue was labeled as having “perfect white pages” and given a condition rating of 9.0 by the comic grading service Certified Guaranty Company. No other copies of Action Comics No. 1 have been graded higher, and only one other has ever received a 9.0, according to its eBay description.
Adams’s copy was particularly well preserved because the original owner kept it in a cedar chest at high altitude in the mountains of West Virginia after purchasing it from a newsstand in 1938. It remained there until the original owner died and was the comic was later sold to Adams for a seven-figure sum.
Adams donated 1% of his proceeds to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which is dedicated to helping the treatment and research of spinal-cord injuries and paralysis. Christopher Reeve famously played Superman in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Another Superman comic fact? Superman was created in 1933 by two Cleveland teenagers, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, but they sold the rights to DC Comics for just $130, receiving $10 for each page they drew.
Advances in movie entertainment has resulted in VHS tapes thrown by the wayside. However, don’t toss yours away! Almost all Disney movies that came out during the 20th century ended up on VHS and to get them to sell more copies, limited and Black Diamond editions were produced. For example, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Walt Disney’s first feature-length animated film. Even though it was released in 1938, new generations of Disney fans have watched it on various media platforms over the years. When Disney released their collection of VHS tapes, many of them were given a Black Diamond status making them extremely valuable today.
Many are sold on eBay, but gamers caution that before you purchase any VHS tape, check the actual price sold by ticking the “Sold” filter on eBay to see what others actually paid for the same VHS. Even then, “Sold” can include cancelled orders and some scam sellers buy their own listings or get others to buy them to artificially inflate prices.
Also remember that “Sealed” doesn’t mean undamaged. Although sealed Disney VHS tapes are more valuable, sealed tapes can still experience damage. Pay attention to seller feedback and reputation and be sure to read reviews on the seller.
Happy shopping days ahead!
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
