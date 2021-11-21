Holiday gift season tips

It’s almost December holiday gift planning time and if you have a youngster to find a gift for, you might try a Google search to help you, i.e., “Toy for 10-year-old girl.” The search helps me, as I’m not familiar with what girls and boys are playing with these days, and Google narrows it down by store. Next, I read the toy’s reviews on the store website to gain a good perspective of how kids liked or disliked the toy (and parents, especially the noisy toys).

Some toys never go out of style, like the game “Candyland,” the “Easy Bake Oven” or anything with the Hulk. Recently, the list of toys popular in past generations that are now worth more than 500% or more of their original price came out and many of what you purchase today may someday become collector items, too.

Let’s face it – we human beings love to collect things. So, it stands to reason that a few of you reading this column are collectors and may have a prized possession that you might not realize you have. Just in case you have a sudden desire to part with it for extra cash, here are a few items that are still in high demand for an incredible price.

Naturally, in the doll category, the First Edition Barbie with the classic black-and-white striped swimsuit remains the most coveted. It cost $3 back in 1959, but today at auction it goes for $20,000 or more.