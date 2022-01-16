Honoring Dr. King on his birthday - Generations

As an activist, King participated in many protests and was arrested 29 times in his 39 years of life. He was awarded the Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honors an American civilian can receive. In addition, his speech, “Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam,” went on to win him a posthumous Grammy.

King was stabbed in 1958 by a mentally ill woman named Izola Curry. She used a letter opener to stab King in the chest. His aorta was almost perforated and emergency surgery was necessary to save his life. King later publicly forgave his attacker.

After King’s untimely death via a gunshot from James Earl Ray in April 1968, his family was in crisis. King died not only without financial assets, but without a will. Despite his earnings with his five books, hundreds of speaking engagements, his ministry and the $54,600 he earned as recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, a majority of his funds were donated to the movement. It was activists, such as Harry Belafonte, who raised money to ensure that the King children were supported through childhood and educated.

In keeping with this spirit, King’s funeral procession featured a humble casket drawn by a mule carriage representative of his final mission, the Poor People’s Campaign.