Honoring Dr. King on his birthday - Generations

Tomorrow we will celebrate the federal government’s official holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, and tributes will be prevalent in the press, on TV, the internet, and parades and celebrations will seek to pay homage to the American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American Civil Rights Movement. From 1955 until his assassination in 1968, King advanced civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience, inspired by his Christian beliefs and the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandi.
President Ronald Reagan made King’s birthday a national holiday and the first was celebrated in 1986. Martin Luther King Day is also celebrated in Toronto, Canada, and Hiroshima, Japan. Only two other people in American history have national holidays honoring them — George Washington and Christopher Columbus.
Son of early civil rights activist and minister Martin Luther King Sr., King Jr. was born Michael, and though his wife called him Martin, to the rest of his immediate family he was referred to as Mike. According to history.com, as a child, King would travel to Connecticut to harvest tobacco. This experience up North was his first interaction in a less segregated environment. King is quoted as saying, “After we passed Washington there was no discrimination at all. The white people here are very nice. We go to any place we want to and sit anywhere we want to.”
As far as a student, King surprisingly got a C in public speaking, but by the end of his studies, he had climbed to class valedictorian, student body president, and had straight A’s.
In fact, King skipped the ninth and 12th grades and entered Morehouse College in 1944 at the age of 15. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology by 19.
Socially, as a young man, King fell in love with a white cafeteria worker at Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pennsylvania. His father disapproved of the idea entirely, and he also wasn’t thrilled with New England Conservatory of Music student Coretta Scott. His arranged choice of a bride for Martin Jr. was opera singer Mattiwilda Dobbs, whose father founded the Atlanta Civic League and the Atlanta Negro Voters League, but his father lost that round when Martin Jr. married Coretta in 1953.
Alabama, however, was still very segregated in 1953 and denied the newlyweds a room in the local hotels of Marion. With the help of friends, the Kings spent their wedding night in the back room of a funeral parlor. Five years later, they took a second honeymoon in Mexico.
King was the first African American “Man of the Year” in “TIME” magazine’s 1963 issue. The only other African American man to receive the title was Barack Obama in 2008. In 1964, King was 35 and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner. Since then, the prize has been awarded to Malala Yousafzai (age 17 in 2014). King donated the $54,000 prize he received to the civil rights effort.
As an activist, King participated in many protests and was arrested 29 times in his 39 years of life. He was awarded the Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honors an American civilian can receive. In addition, his speech, “Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam,” went on to win him a posthumous Grammy.
King was stabbed in 1958 by a mentally ill woman named Izola Curry. She used a letter opener to stab King in the chest. His aorta was almost perforated and emergency surgery was necessary to save his life. King later publicly forgave his attacker.
After King’s untimely death via a gunshot from James Earl Ray in April 1968, his family was in crisis. King died not only without financial assets, but without a will. Despite his earnings with his five books, hundreds of speaking engagements, his ministry and the $54,600 he earned as recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, a majority of his funds were donated to the movement. It was activists, such as Harry Belafonte, who raised money to ensure that the King children were supported through childhood and educated.
In keeping with this spirit, King’s funeral procession featured a humble casket drawn by a mule carriage representative of his final mission, the Poor People’s Campaign.
When he died, King was only 39 years old, but upon final autopsy, the medical examiner was surprised to find that his heart had the wear and tear of a 60-year-old. The doctor said he believed this to be the result of stress.
Six years after King’s assassination, his mother, Alberta Christine Williams King, was shot and killed by a gunman, too. The murderer believed that “all Christians are my enemies” and fatally shot Alberta while she played the organ at church. The murderer would be found guilty and sentenced to death. However, the killer’s sentence was later changed to life in prison, because the King family didn’t believe in capital punishment.
Best quote from King, the consummate public orator? There are so many: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Also, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
But this one, as it relates to faith and courage, is my favorite: “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”
