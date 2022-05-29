Honoring heroes on Memorial Day - Generations

Tomorrow is Memorial Day and, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, it’s officially a day to honor military personnel who died in service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. I was mistaken in a column I wrote in the past because I failed to mention that it differs from Veterans Day, which is a day to remember everyone who has served in the military whether or not they served in wartime. I apologize for that mistake.

According to some research I did, the history of Memorial Day began in May 1868 when highly decorated Gen. John A. Logan, commander-in-chief of the Union veterans’ group known as the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the recently ended Civil War. Logan dubbed the special day as Decoration Day and encouraged Americans to lay flowers and decorate the graves of the war dead “whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

Logan chose May 30 because it was a rare day that didn’t fall on the anniversary of a Civil War battle, though some historians believe the date was selected to ensure that flowers across the country would be in full bloom. For whatever reason, it’s a grand way for all Americans to pay their respect to those who have died fighting for our rights and freedom.

Many believe that Logan adapted the idea from earlier events in the south. Even before the war ended, women’s groups across much of the south were gathering informally to decorate the graves of the Confederate dead. In April 1886, the Ladies Memorial Association of Columbus, Georgia, resolved to commemorate the fallen once a year — a decision that seems to have influenced Logan to follow suit, according to his own wife.

However, southern commemorations were rarely held on one standard day, with observations differing by state and spread out across much of the spring and early summer. Nine southern states officially recognized a Confederate Memorial Day with events held on Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ birthday, the day on which Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was killed, or to commemorate other symbolic events.

On the first Decoration Day, Gen. James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the 20,000 Civil War soldiers buried there.

Many northern states held similar commemorative events and reprised the tradition in subsequent years. By 1890, each one had made Decoration Day an official state holiday. Southern states, on the other hand, continued to honor the dead on separate days until after World War I.

After the war, Logan, who had served as a US congressman before resigning to rejoin the army, returned to his political career, eventually serving in both the House and Senate and was the unsuccessful Republican candidate for vice president in 1884. When he died two years later, Logan’s body laid in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, making him one of just 33 people to have received the honor. Today, Washington, DC’s Logan Circle and several townships across the country are named in honor of this champion of veterans and those killed in battle.

For decades, Memorial Day continued to be observed on May 30, the date Logan had selected for the first Decoration Day. But in 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. The change went into effect in 1971. The same law also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.

For almost as long as there’s been a holiday, there’s been a rivalry about who celebrated it first. Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, bases its claim on an 1864 gathering of women to mourn those recently killed at Gettysburg. In Carbondale, Illinois, they’re certain that they were first, thanks to an 1866 parade led, in part, by John Logan, who two years later would lead the charge for an official holiday. There are even two dueling Columbus challengers (one in Mississippi, the other in Georgia) who have battled it out for Memorial Day supremacy for decades.

Only one town, however, has received the official seal of approval from the US government. In 1966, 100 years after the town of Waterloo, New York, shuttered its businesses and took to the streets for the first of many continuous, community-wide celebrations, President Lyndon Johnson signed legislation, recently passed by the US Congress, declaring the tiny upstate village the “official” birthplace of Memorial Day.

Despite the increasing celebration of the holiday as a summer rite of passage, there are some formal rituals still on the books: The American flag should be hung at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, then raised to the top of the staff. I didn’t realize this, but since 2000, when the US Congress passed legislation, all Americans are encouraged to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time. The federal government has also used the holiday to honor non-veterans, most notably being that the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated on Memorial Day 1922.

And today, cities and towns across the US host Memorial Day parades each year, often incorporating military personnel and members of veterans’ organizations.

So, enjoy the rest of this three-day weekend with a barbecue or visit to family and friends, but please take a moment to say a silent prayer for those who have sacrificed their lives to maintain our freedom and strive toward the ultimate goal of world peace.

Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.

