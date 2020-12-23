Hoping for a white Christmas

D.C. goes into shutdown mode. Government offices are closed. Washingtonians, some of whom tell us not to use toilet paper and bottled water because they’re bad for the environment, flock to the store to hoard toilet paper and bottled water.

Snow is real, you see. It falls out of the sky at its own whim. You can slip on it and hurt yourself. You can wreck your car if you aren’t careful. Your mail carrier or Amazon delivery person can slip on your walk if it isn’t shoveled, and you may be sued.

In the heartland, though, we don’t panic. We pick up shovels and clear our sidewalks, then do the same for our elderly neighbors. We plan ahead. We prepare.

We have a tremendous capacity to think and act based on a dying concept called common sense — the ability to assess situations and make sensible decisions.

Because we’re prepared for the reality of snow falling from the heavens, we also are able to understand the wonderful lesson that snow teaches us.

Snow reminds us that despite all of our innovations and technologies, we cannot control much of what happens in life. All we can control is how we respond to what happens.