How American Science Returned to Astonish Us All

President Joe Biden has his critics on the left and right, but few would question his seriousness about getting people vaccinated. And to contain infections while the vaccination campaign ramps up, he’s brought back to center stage Dr. Anthony Fauci. America’s top infectious disease expert is pounding the message that even as case numbers fall, Americans must continue to protect themselves.

Was former President Donald Trump useless as coronavirus death and illness skyrocketed? Not entirely. He did mock people who wore masks, push phony cures and waste several desperate months insisting that the pandemic wasn’t real. Half a million Americans didn’t have to die.

That is not to say, however, that his administration did nothing. Last spring, it launched Operation Warp Speed, which has spent something north of $12 billion helping companies develop, make and distribute vaccines.

Asked whether Trump’s refusal to concede the election made it harder to transition Warp Speed to the Biden team, the program’s scientific director, Moncef Slaoui, told Science magazine: “For sure. It was at least very, very unfortunate, to use a polite word.”

Fortunately, America’s scientists have pressed on past years of disrespect. And we now see astonishing results in fields beyond vaccine development.