How Biden, Putin could end Ukraine crisis

A 19th-century Mexican president once summarized his country’s plight: “So far from God, so close to the United States.” Ukraine has the same problem, but with Russia. And its geographic proximity is particularly worrisome right now.

President Vladimir Putin, who annexed Crimea from Ukraine in a 2014 invasion, has raised fears he is planning another attack. He has massed troops near the border of the former Soviet republic, demanding that NATO renounce the possibility of Ukraine ever joining the alliance or providing bases for its forces.

The U.S. foreign policy establishment and its allies in Congress have taken this opportunity to remind us that they have no new ideas and that all their old ones are bad. They claim that American credibility is on the line and warn the Biden administration not to show insufficient resolve.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said any accommodation on our part would “embolden Vladimir Putin and his fellow autocrats by demonstrating the United States will surrender in the face of saber-rattling.” Retired Adm. James Stavridis, a former commander of NATO forces, declared, “Appeasement does not work any better now than it worked for Neville Chamberlain in the late 1930s.”