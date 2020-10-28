How does one show love for God?

How do you show someone you love them? We have built a lucrative industry in our culture around this question. Entire product lines, holidays and even a massive multi-billion-dollar company (I’ll let you guess its name) are all dedicated solely to helping us show our love and affection to the people in our lives. Maybe it’s the busyness of modern life that can make this so difficult. Perhaps we still have trouble dealing with our emotions, but regardless of why you’re having trouble expressing the way you feel, there is a card, a flower or a cheap little plastic trinket to help.
None of this helps, though, when it comes to expressing our affection for God. We can’t send God a card, and he already owns all the flowers. Is there a way to show my devotion toward someone I can’t see or touch? What gift or token of appreciation could possibly help me communicate my affection for the all-powerful creator of the universe? The Bible commands me to love God with all my heart, soul, mind and strength, but what does that look like? How do I tangibly demonstrate my affection for someone I can only access through faith?
It turns out that Jesus has an answer for that problem. In Luke 10, a legal scholar approaches him asking how a person can inherit eternal life. As he often does, Jesus responds with another question.
“What is in the law?” he asks. “How do you read it?”
The teacher immediately goes back to Deuteronomy 6: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength and with all your mind,” he says.
So far, there’s nothing profound about this answer. Throughout history, Jewish scholars have recognized these verses as among the most critically important passage of the Old Testament. No one in the crowd would have been surprised by this.
But the scholar doesn’t stop there. Instead, he reaches back into the book of Leviticus, pulling out another verse and smashing it together with Deuteronomy’s command to love God.
“And love your neighbor as yourself,” he adds.
This is what would have stood out to the crowd. In fact, the way Mark tells the story, it almost seems to take Jesus off guard. Either way, in all three versions of this story, Jesus affirms that this man is right. The Greatest Commandment – to love God with our whole being – is inextricably linked to our love for those around us.
It makes sense. How can I claim to love God while ignoring those made in God’s image? How can I claim to seek God without recognizing the imprint of the divine that’s all around me? How can I claim to serve God while ignoring the cries of injustice that fill this world?
From Jesus’ perspective, the answer is that I can’t. My response to the people around me is my response to the call of God. Just like a greeting card is a tangible display of my affection for someone I care about, the way I treat other people is the tangible display of my affection for God.
I remember one Christmas several years ago when my wife spent the better part of a month dropping hints about the gift she wanted. Me being me, I missed them or ignored them. A few weeks before Christmas, I went to the store, shopped around, and put together a nice gift for her. It was something I was sure she was going to love, and I was proud of myself for putting it together all by myself. There was just one problem. It wasn’t the gift she wanted.
To paraphrase the prophet Micah, just like my wife, God has already told me exactly what he wants from me. God wants me to practice justice, love compassionately and to live humbly. God wants me to love the other exactly the way I would love one of my own. This kind of neighbor-love is the primary outlet I’ve been given to demonstrate my affection for God.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. He can be reached at Jason.koon035@gmail.com.
