How does one show love for God?

The teacher immediately goes back to Deuteronomy 6: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength and with all your mind,” he says.

So far, there’s nothing profound about this answer. Throughout history, Jewish scholars have recognized these verses as among the most critically important passage of the Old Testament. No one in the crowd would have been surprised by this.

But the scholar doesn’t stop there. Instead, he reaches back into the book of Leviticus, pulling out another verse and smashing it together with Deuteronomy’s command to love God.

“And love your neighbor as yourself,” he adds.

This is what would have stood out to the crowd. In fact, the way Mark tells the story, it almost seems to take Jesus off guard. Either way, in all three versions of this story, Jesus affirms that this man is right. The Greatest Commandment – to love God with our whole being – is inextricably linked to our love for those around us.

It makes sense. How can I claim to love God while ignoring those made in God’s image? How can I claim to seek God without recognizing the imprint of the divine that’s all around me? How can I claim to serve God while ignoring the cries of injustice that fill this world?