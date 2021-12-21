How is your self-image this Christmas?

Whether it’s because of family reputation, poverty, chronic illness, an ugly divorce, substance abuse or some other calamity, some folks view themselves as irredeemable – permanently stained and hopeless. They see their only alternatives as either more self-pity or a “George Bailey” suicide attempt.

Christians have an obligation to remind these people that God has always utilized flawed individuals to accomplish great tasks and that Jesus felt compassion for the poor, afflicted and outcast. He dined with tax collectors and sinners. Instead of memorizing sad songs, those with low self-esteem should restore their dignity by memorizing John 3:16.

On the other hand, for the past five decades I could have lied to myself about my comic book. I could try to bluff and bully a collector into accepting it as in “mint” condition, but my delusions would not change reality.

That’s my way of leading into this indisputable truth: some people have an inflated view of their value to God and man. “Humility” and “reverence” are not in their lexicon. They consider themselves to be self-sufficient, entitled and answerable to no man or deity.