HUMOR COLUMN: Is there detention in Sunday school?

But the real fun of teaching Sunday school to elementary-age kids was getting them in a circle on the carpet for group prayer time, when some of them took the opportunity to reveal their most embarrassing family secrets. What started out as a solemn and reverent time of sharing often transformed into a combination of “Dr. Phil,” “Maury,” and “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” If, for example, someone prayed for their Aunt Roxanne’s impending fourth marriage to take place in the county detention center visitor’s area, all I could do to maintain order was say a quick “Amen” and ask if anyone needed to go to the potty. (Everyone always did.)

And speaking of the potty, I’m currently teaching a class of junior high boys, which is like trying to discuss theology trapped in an overcrowded zoo exhibit of agitated spider monkeys. Based on my experience and careful study of classroom management techniques, I’ve found that for adolescent male children, a generous supply of Little Debbie Treats and Jolly Ranchers provides an effective, short-term source of positive reinforcement–also known as bribery.