HUMOR COLUMN: Portrait of a colonoscopy

There have been countless jokes, comedy routines and humorous articles written about colonoscopies, but I’m a firm believer that, like Mexican food restaurants, there can never be too many. Besides, we now live in a world where each individual colon has the right to assert its own unique identity that can’t be categorized based on society’s stereotyped definitions of a large intestine.

So, here goes.

Ever since I turned 50 and my stylist started charging extra to brush my ear hair, several of my friends and loved ones have encouraged me to schedule a colonoscopy. At first, I was reluctant, maybe because the procedure conjured images of alien abductions involving bodily probing devices the size of Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles. Or perhaps I was just afraid of what the gastroenterologist might discover based on my long history of devouring pretty much anything that the FDA has deemed semi-edible.

My worries were so profound that for the first couple of years of my 50s, I resorted to the cumbersome, awkward and potentially disastrous take-home colon cancer screening kits. But as my friend’s gastroenterologist once warned him, “There’s really no graceful way to catch a stool.”

And, sure enough, when I attempted to use the kits, my juggling performance usually resulted in a call for back-up from an emergency hazmat team.

But this year, motivated by the fear that I might not live long enough to become a financial and psychological burden on my three daughters, I decided to take the plunge (or the prod) and schedule a full-blown colonoscopy with all the trimmings.

As most of you know, a proper colonoscopy begins with the preparatory process of fasting and ingesting a regimen of military-grade laxatives designed to transform you into a human fire hose nozzle set to Armageddon strength. For me, though, the prep wasn’t as traumatic as I anticipated. Rather than having to set up a campsite next to the toilet, I was actually able to do some yard work — with the slight inconvenience of occasionally performing a penguin sprint to the bathroom.

By the end of the day, though, I understood what one of my friends meant when he advised that, instead of toilet paper, I should have a snow cone handy.

After a full day of fasting and counting enchiladas to get to sleep the night before, I was anxious to get the procedure over with in the morning so I could resume my steady diet of Tex-Mex and Andy’s frozen custard. I’m happy to say that the entire medical staff at the clinic was extremely cordial and accommodating, even though I couldn’t help thinking that they were all trying not to laugh — along with my wife.

I have to admit that I was a little nervous since this was the first time I’d ever been put to sleep (when not listening to a sermon in church), but the nurse anesthetist told me that it would be like taking a really good nap — while basically on the same drugs that killed Michael Jackson.

When I woke up, I expected to feel like I had been on the receiving end of a Build a Bear Workshop stuffing station. Instead, I felt surprisingly refreshed, well-rested and oddly ventilated.

I’m pleased to report that the doctor found my colon extremely boring and said that he wasn’t interested in seeing it again for 10 years. I did request the bowel portrait family value package with two 8-by-10s, three 5-by-7s and eight wallets. He didn’t laugh.

Following the procedure, my wife drove me to the closest Mexican restaurant, and I experienced a great sense of satisfaction and relief that I had overcome my anxieties and done what was best for my health — while consuming an obscene amount of chips and salsa.

So, if you’ve been putting off your own colonoscopy, let me encourage you to get it done. You’ll have a great sleep, you can gorge guilt-free on your favorite food when it’s over, and it just might help you live long enough to become a financial and psychological burden on those you love the most.