If you think you’ve got it figured out, think again

If you are a boxing fan, you know Vitali Klitschko as one of the greats — a 6-foot 7-inch, 250-pound wrecking ball who won multiple heavyweight titles. You probably also know about his “little” brother, Wladimir, who dominated the heavyweight ranks for more than a decade, retiring as the longest-reigning heavyweight champion in history. The two brothers were so dominant that the period between 2006 and 2016 is now often referred to as “the Klitschko era” in boxing.

If you are Ukrainian, however, you know Vitali Klitschko as all this and much more. In addition to his accomplishments in the ring, Klitschko also holds a Ph.D. — the first champion boxer to accomplish that feat, earning him the nickname “Dr. Ironfist.”

In 2006, he ran for mayor of Ukraine’s largest city, Kyiv, placing second. In 2012, he was elected to parliament and became a leading figure in the wave of pro-European Union protests that swept the nation the following year. He even flirted with a run for the presidency before withdrawing and then successfully running for mayor of Kyiv again the following year. Currently, Klitschko has served Kyiv’s mayor for more than seven years and is still a leading voice against corruption in the national government.