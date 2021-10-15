If you think you’ve got it figured out, think again

If you are a boxing fan, you know Vitali Klitschko as one of the greats — a 6-foot 7-inch, 250-pound wrecking ball who won multiple heavyweight titles. You probably also know about his “little” brother, Wladimir, who dominated the heavyweight ranks for more than a decade, retiring as the longest-reigning heavyweight champion in history. The two brothers were so dominant that the period between 2006 and 2016 is now often referred to as “the Klitschko era” in boxing.
If you are Ukrainian, however, you know Vitali Klitschko as all this and much more. In addition to his accomplishments in the ring, Klitschko also holds a Ph.D. — the first champion boxer to accomplish that feat, earning him the nickname “Dr. Ironfist.”
In 2006, he ran for mayor of Ukraine’s largest city, Kyiv, placing second. In 2012, he was elected to parliament and became a leading figure in the wave of pro-European Union protests that swept the nation the following year. He even flirted with a run for the presidency before withdrawing and then successfully running for mayor of Kyiv again the following year. Currently, Klitschko has served Kyiv’s mayor for more than seven years and is still a leading voice against corruption in the national government.
World champion boxer, presidential candidate, scholar — these are not the kinds of things we tend to put together in our minds. We have certain caricatures in our minds of the types of people who fill these roles, and there may not much overlap between boxer and scholar. But as is usually the case, people never quite fit into our caricatures: Vitali Klitschko, the boxer-scholar turned mayor; Billy Graham, the fiery young preacher who, in the 1940s, was offered starring roles in Hollywood movies. And then there’s Kurt Cobain, the biggest rock star in the world in 1993, feeding and rocking his newborn daughter during an interview with MTV anchor Kurt Loder, or Princess Diana hugging AIDS patients in 1989 when the stigma surrounding that disease was still near its peak.
Real people are rarely as simple as the characters we imagine in our minds. And if that’s true of ordinary, finite beings like humans, how much more is that true of the infinite, incomprehensible God of the universe? Sure, we can know God on one level — scripture, Jesus, theological wisdom passed down through church history and tradition give us valuable insights into who God is. But on another level, God is beyond anything we can truly comprehend.
In the gospels, Jesus often had to push back against religious leaders and others who thought they had God completely figured out. And if we’re honest, many of us today aren’t much better. Some of us think we know exactly how God operates — all the things God would and wouldn’t do, the churches God approves of, the kinds of people God disapproves of, the candidate God would vote for, and the list goes on.
John’s gospel addresses people like us. In chapter 7, the crowds are buzzing about Jesus.
“No preacher has ever spoken like this,” some say. “Could he really be the Messiah?”
To the religious leaders, however, Jesus didn’t fit the criteria. He was a commoner, an outsider; he was not from Jerusalem, the spiritual hub of their society. Instead, he was from Galilee.
“Look into it,” the religious leaders tell the crowds. “No prophet ever comes from Galilee. Has he deceived you too?”
They were certain Jesus was no prophet. He couldn’t be. He didn’t fit the Messiah caricature they had built in their heads. And so God, in Christ, visits the people, and many missed it because Jesus didn’t fit their profile. I wonder if that’s still true of us today? How often do I miss the Divine in my life because God doesn’t always look the way I think God is supposed to look?
There are times when certainty is appropriate, times when we need to hold fast to what we know to be true. But there are other times when rock-solid certainty leads us away from God. God is beyond my comprehension, bigger than I can imagine and more complex than I could ever possibly understand. Sure, God has revealed a little bit — the Bible, church tradition, conscience, reason, but if I ever get to the point where I think I’ve got God figured out, I’m walking a dangerous path.
People are surprising. Sometimes world-champion boxers are also scholars, princesses touch the untouchable, and world-famous rock stars also can be devoted dads. God can be even more surprising. Sometimes prophets come from Galilee or the homeless shelter on the wrong side of town or even the opposite side of the political spectrum. God doesn’t always check all my boxes or do things the way I think they ought to be done. May I never get so sure of myself that I lose the ability to encounter the divine in new and surprising ways.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.