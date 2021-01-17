Impeachment requires prompt resolution

There is no joy in impeaching a sitting president for a second time, or at least there shouldn’t be. There likely is not much personal or political gain for those who made that historic choice, especially for the stalwart 10 House Republican members who Wednesday voted to impeach Donald Trump. Yet one by one, most of the Republican members on the House floor questioned what impeachment accomplishes with so little time left in his term of office.

The question they should have asked: How can Congress ignore such blatant misconduct? Because time is running out? Because it’s inconvenient to do so? It is one thing to condemn and prosecute those who stormed the U.S. Capitol, sought to overturn the election and caused the death of at least five people, including a police officer. True justice demands some level of accountability from the individual most responsible for this act of domestic terrorism — the 45th occupant of the Oval Office.