Infighting often outweighs equality in religion

The two discoveries combined to make readable this heretofore indecipherable enigma which had kept its secrets for 1,500 years, but now opened up for understanding the famous pyramids and other Egyptian artifacts.

But as with almost every good occurrence, there is usually a negative (and unnecessary) consequence. Young asked for Champollion to acknowledge that his fruitful work was based upon Young’s earlier work. Instead, Champollion refused and dismissed Young’s work as mere “swagger.” The two scholars never reconciled, and to this day, linguistic scholars around the world oftentimes align themselves behind one or the other of these men, usually along lines of nationalism.

Truly to be regretted is the honesty that such behavior is often the same among God’s people.

In 1266, when the Mongol Kingdom ruled by Kublai Khan dominated Asia, including China, Korea and Mongolia, and Islam was knocking at the door of Europe, threatening the existence of Christianity, Khan requested Marco Polo to deliver an urgent message to the Christian church that it send 100 men to teach and convert the members of his court to the Christian faith. The message arrived, but the answer was that there was far too much infighting among the various churches and the Christians in general for such a mission.