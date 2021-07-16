Infighting often outweighs equality in religion

In the Egyptian town of El-Rashid, Napoleon’s occupying troops found an unusual stone measuring a mere 44 inches in height and 11 inches wide. But the discovery opened worlds of knowledge into the study of linguistics that archaeology never thought possible until then.
The town’s name, El-Rashid, is interpreted as Rosetta, and the rock became known as the Rosetta Stone. The Rosetta Stone’s singularly unusual characteristic was that an official message had been carved in two languages and three alphabets: Greek, everyday Egyptian and what we know of as Egyptian hieroglyphs. The stone was found on today’s date, July 16, in 1799.
Three years later, two men set about unlocking the keys to this language perplexity. Dr. Thomas Young of England soon realized that the cartouches (picture symbols) presented a phonetic reading of sounds, like our letters, rather than definitions, like our words. Along with other discoveries, he also came to understand that the direction of the reading of the hieroglyphs took the directions in which the animals of the cartouches faced.
Across the channel in France, Jean-Francois Champollion, who had been intrigued by Egyptian hieroglyphs since he was 10 years old, make another major breakthrough upon realizing that the animal hieroglyphs operated on the basis of the reader making the sound of the animal rather than its name.
The two discoveries combined to make readable this heretofore indecipherable enigma which had kept its secrets for 1,500 years, but now opened up for understanding the famous pyramids and other Egyptian artifacts.
But as with almost every good occurrence, there is usually a negative (and unnecessary) consequence. Young asked for Champollion to acknowledge that his fruitful work was based upon Young’s earlier work. Instead, Champollion refused and dismissed Young’s work as mere “swagger.” The two scholars never reconciled, and to this day, linguistic scholars around the world oftentimes align themselves behind one or the other of these men, usually along lines of nationalism.
Truly to be regretted is the honesty that such behavior is often the same among God’s people.
In 1266, when the Mongol Kingdom ruled by Kublai Khan dominated Asia, including China, Korea and Mongolia, and Islam was knocking at the door of Europe, threatening the existence of Christianity, Khan requested Marco Polo to deliver an urgent message to the Christian church that it send 100 men to teach and convert the members of his court to the Christian faith. The message arrived, but the answer was that there was far too much infighting among the various churches and the Christians in general for such a mission.
Eventually, the mission was answered. One man traveled to Xanadu, the Khan’s capital, but it was 28 years later. When he arrived, the now retired Kublai Khan lamentably told him: “It is too late. I have grown old in my idolatry.”
Religious people in general, and Christians in particular, have throughout history reeled under the various power structures and control issues of its adherents (i.e., infighting). There is always someone who wants to be the top dog imposing his or her ideas upon everyone else, whether it is in a small rural congregation or a mega-attendance body. There is always a personality who is convinced it is God’s will that he or she wear tailor-made suits, make millions of dollars and lord over all the “peon” Christians who are not quite as worthy as themselves.
It would do all of us well to remember the guidance of Jesus’ words, “I should not be that way among you. He who would be great among you must first be a servant. ...”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips.suen@gmail.com.