Inflation uptick no cause for alarm

The Senate, controlled by the GOP, approved those payments as well as a boxcar load of other expenditures. The first relief measure, passed in March, amounted to a staggering $2.2 trillion. Trump signed another $900 billion package in his final weeks in office.

Those outlays kept millions of Americans from missing meals, losing homes and going bankrupt. But much of the money wasn't spent, because the pandemic kept people out of stores, restaurants, hotels and airports. Much of the money went to build up savings and pay down debt.

As a result, many of us are in a far better position to make purchases now that life has regained a semblance of normality. It's no surprise that prices are higher now than a year before -- when vaccines were not available and people were hunkering down to avoid infection. Last year, low demand kept prices down. Today, growing demand is pushing them up.

A jump in prices, however, doesn't mean inflation is here to stay. The October increase was the biggest since 1991. Anyone remember the Great Inflation of the '90s? No, because after the 1991 surge, inflation cooled.