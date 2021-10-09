Instagram and teen mental health

In this case, Facebook provided the evidence that exposes its purported villainy. One finding by its researchers got special attention. "Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse," said an internal document. "Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression."

But these statements misrepresent the data. It was not 32% of teen girls who said Instagram made them feel bad about their bodies; it was 32% of teen girls who already felt bad about their bodies. Even in this group, 45% said the social media platform had no effect on how they felt about their bodies -- and 22% said it made them feel better.

On almost every mental health issue, from anxiety to eating disorders, the survey indicated that Instagram's positive effects exceeded the negative ones. Among American girls, 21% said Instagram makes them feel worse about themselves overall. But twice as many said it makes them feel better.

Some girls blame Instagram for problems like anxiety and depression. But self-analysis is not always reliable. People who consult therapists often find that the reason behind their troubles is not what they thought. Someone with depression may blame a spouse when the real source lies in childhood trauma, job stress or physical illness.