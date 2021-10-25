Is a wealth tax in the future?

Another reason some favor a wealth tax is inequality. Wealth is more concentrated among higher income households than is income. For those who want higher income households to pay a larger share of taxes than other households, a wealth tax would accomplish this goal.

We already have some wealth taxes in the country, mainly at the local level. Property, such as the value of homes and commercial structures, is commonly taxed by cities and counties. For many local governments, property tax revenues are the largest single source of their public spending.

How would a wealth tax work? Conceptually, implementation of a wealth tax would be straightforward. Once a year, the value of a person’s wealth would be identified. A tax rate would be applied to that wealth to calculate the tax amount.

For example, using the total national private wealth of $140 trillion this year, a tax rate of 1% would yield $1.4 trillion of revenues to the federal government. If all current federal taxes are kept, such a wealth tax would increase federal tax revenues by 37%. Just like the current income tax, households would likely pay their estimated wealth tax in monthly or quarterly payments, with adjustments for over-payments or under-payments done annually.