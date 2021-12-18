Is it cheaper to live in NC?

The big take-away is that in today’s heightened awareness of what things cost, don’t assume your dollars will buy the same amount in different locations. The purchasing power of dollars varies by where you are. In general, items are cheaper in rural areas than in urban regions, and your dollar goes farther in North Carolina, the rest of the South, as well as in the Plains and Mountain states than in the Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Coast states.

This is a big reason why we’ve seen people and businesses migrating to North Carolina and other southern states in recent decades. Interestingly, despite the popularity of our state as a place to live and do business, North Carolina’s cost advantage has actually widened a bit in the last decade.

There’s one other important point to add about these regional price differences. If it’s costlier for a worker to live in an expensive city to do the same job as a worker living in a rural location, won’t the company pay the city worker more to compensate for their higher costs?