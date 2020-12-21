Is Snowden a hero or traitor?

Richard Ledgett, former deputy director of the NSA, said NSA programs contributed to stopping 54 terrorist attacks.

"That makes me feel safer when I hear that," I say to Snowden.

"We want to believe it's true," Snowden responds, "but it's not. The government itself no longer makes these claims that it stopped 54 plots."

In fact, the government no longer claims it stopped any attacks.

All of this made me realize -- Snowden got screwed.

"Aren't you pissed off?" I ask. "(Former Director of National Intelligence) James Clapper lied to Congress and he wasn't fired! Now he works for CNN. (Former NSA director) Keith Alexander wasn't fired. Now he's on Amazon's board! They made out; you're in exile."

"If you're one of these 'made men,'" answers Snowden, "You face a very different flavor of justice."

Snowden went to Hong Kong to give reporters the data that showed the NSA had lied. He asked 27 countries to grant him asylum, without success. He tried to fly to Ecuador. When his plane stopped for a layover in Moscow, U.S. officials revoked his passport. He's been stuck in Moscow for seven years now.