Is the US too disunited to survive?

The United States has rarely been as divided as it is today — red states vs. blue states, vaxxers vs. anti-vaxxers, the woke mob vs. insurrectionists and Houston Astros fans vs. decent human beings. Some people think the problem is not that Americans are too divided but that they are not divided enough. They have a suggestion: a national divorce.

It may seem absurd, but as journalist Richard Kreitner told me, "When Ben Shapiro and Sarah Silverman actually agree on something, maybe it's worth paying attention to." Shapiro is a caustic Trumpian radio talk show host. Silverman is a lefty comedian who despises former President Donald Trump with every fiber of her being. What they agree on is that maybe this whole United States arrangement has outlived its usefulness.

After California Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a September recall election, Shapiro pronounced the state "irredeemable" and said "a friendly separation" of Republican and Democratic states may be in order. On her podcast, Silverman wondered if we should "divide up into two or three countries."

These comments may be dismissed as the jabber of entertainers who will do anything to attract attention. But they express a sentiment that is gaining purchase among ordinary Americans.