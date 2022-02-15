Is the virus really over?

As even Democratic governors race to ease face mask and vaccination requirements, and the number of new COVID-19 cases plummets, one might reasonably ask: Is it over?

Public health officials offer a variety of answers. But on the personal level, each of us is fashioning our own private policy.

I’m truly done with the coronavirus. But is the virus done with those I care about, to which I’ll add me?

I am triple-vaccinated and circulate among mostly vaccinated people, so I don’t worry much anymore. If I have a breakthrough infection, especially from the omicron variant, it is almost certain to be mild, if noticed at all.

I will continue to wear masks without complaint on airplanes, buses and trains. And I’ll do so voluntarily in crowds of people. It has come to my attention that ever since this masking business began, I haven’t caught a cold, much less the flu.

At the same time, I am very tired of having to wear masks in uncrowded stores. That said, even when I disagree with these policies, I follow them to make life easier for the workers tasked with enforcing them. Those who harass these stressed employees are jerks.