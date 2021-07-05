Issues in today's tax rate debate?

The idea of using tax rate cuts to boost the economy follows an economic philosophy called “supply-side economics.” While popularized in the 1980s, supply-side economics is not a new idea. In fact, it’s part of the very simple economic principle of incentives. If you want more of something, increase the incentive for providing it. In this case, if you want more economic production (supply), then increase the incentive for businesses and workers to make more. By reducing tax rates, companies and workers keep more of what they earn, thereby increasing their motivation to increase production.

One of the crucial issues in supply-side economics is whether more tax revenue is collected after the rate cut than before the cut. If the answer is “yes,” then it’s like — as my late mother used to say — “having your cake and eating it too.” As a simple example, say a 10% tax rate brings in $1 billion. If a cut to 5% collects $2 billion, then clearly both sides of the debate win. Those who want to stimulate the economy win, but those who want more funds for government programs also win.

This is why the tussle over tax rate cuts is, in part, an empirical issue where two questions need to be answered. First, do tax rate reductions boost the economy? Second, do tax rate cuts create even more tax revenue?