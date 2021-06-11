It’s all a matter of choice - Uplifted in Faith

“There are two paths, one of life and one of death, and the difference is great between these two paths.”
These are the opening words of what is very likely the oldest known Christian text outside of the New Testament. Known as “The Didache” or “The Teaching of the Twelve Apostles,” it is not so much an addition to the teachings of Scripture, but a clarification. It was probably not written by any of the 12 apostles, but is a summary of the New Testament’s message, probably written shortly after their deaths. It opens with one of the clearest articulations of a thematic thread that runs throughout the entirety of Scripture, the idea of “two paths.”
This “two-paths” theme can be traced in a straight line running from the earliest chapters of Genesis to the final words of Revelation. Jesus referenced this idea when he spoke about the wide and the narrow roads. Hundreds of years earlier, The Hebrew prophets alluded to this “two-paths” theme, encouraging people to follow the path of faithfulness to God and compassion toward others. Before them, Moses and Joshua called on the same imagery, telling the people to choose the way of life instead of the path that leads to death, and it goes back even further.
We see the two-paths theme run throughout the book of Genesis, all the way back to the fourth chapter. In Genesis 4, the Bible breaks humanity down into two basic camps – the sons of Cain and the children of God. Nearly every Biblical writer carries this metaphor forward, even if they have their own descriptions of the two camps. For John, they are the children of light and children of darkness. For Paul, it’s those who walk according to the flesh versus those who live according to the Spirit. And in Proverbs, it’s the way of wisdom versus the way of the fool, to name a few.
There’s something fundamentally human about this idea of two paths. We are confronted with choice on a daily basis — go to work or call in, text him or play it low-key, college or job, home or long-term care facility, chicken or fish, paper or plastic. Some of these choices have far-reaching implications, some don’t, and sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference until after we’ve already decided.
In Psalm 1, the psalmist sums up much of the Bible’s teaching on choice in six concise verses and the main takeaway — as much as possible, think ahead.
The Psalm opens with the statement, “God blesses those people who refuse evil advice and won’t follow sinners,” continuing, “those people will be like trees growing beside a stream, trees that produce fruit in season.”
It bounces back and forth, contrasting this path of blessing and abundance to a path of ruin. “This isn’t true of those who are evil,” it warns. “They are like straw blown by the wind.”
In almost every voice, the psalmist returns to a central theme — think ahead. Whatever the choice, however insignificant it may seem, plan out the path your choices might lead you down. Are they helping you become the person you want to be or distracting you from whom you were created to become? Are they bringing you closer to light and wisdom or keeping you pinned down in foolishness? Are your choices life-giving to others, or does a cloud of drama and negativity follow wherever you go?
Ultimately, the Bible’s treatment of choices ends up with one of two eternal destinations, but while there are clear heaven and hell implications in these passages, Biblical wisdom on choice runs much deeper than “smoking or non-smoking.” It challenges us to take a holistic look at the choices we all face. It encourages us to pursue goodness and justice rather than wallowing in bitter selfishness. It challenges us to be a life-giving influence wherever we go instead of being an agent of harm or chaos.
Choice confronts us every day, and, even for those who aren’t particularly religious or spiritual, we often come across two very different paths. Which path leads in the direction you want to go? Which path will help you become the person you were created to be? Which path will help bring the world closer to the no-more-suffering, no-more-pain, no-more-sorrow future God promises us? It’s not always easy to tell the difference, but if we take the time to seriously consider the choices that face us, God promises us to help us find the way we should go.
The Rev. Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton.