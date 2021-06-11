It’s all a matter of choice - Uplifted in Faith

“There are two paths, one of life and one of death, and the difference is great between these two paths.”

These are the opening words of what is very likely the oldest known Christian text outside of the New Testament. Known as “The Didache” or “The Teaching of the Twelve Apostles,” it is not so much an addition to the teachings of Scripture, but a clarification. It was probably not written by any of the 12 apostles, but is a summary of the New Testament’s message, probably written shortly after their deaths. It opens with one of the clearest articulations of a thematic thread that runs throughout the entirety of Scripture, the idea of “two paths.”

This “two-paths” theme can be traced in a straight line running from the earliest chapters of Genesis to the final words of Revelation. Jesus referenced this idea when he spoke about the wide and the narrow roads. Hundreds of years earlier, The Hebrew prophets alluded to this “two-paths” theme, encouraging people to follow the path of faithfulness to God and compassion toward others. Before them, Moses and Joshua called on the same imagery, telling the people to choose the way of life instead of the path that leads to death, and it goes back even further.