It’s not always the end when God is involved - Uplifted in Faith

Lance and Erika were the “it” couple in high school. He was the star wide receiver on the football team, she the captain of the field hockey team, honor student and charter member of the “cool table” in the cafeteria.
Every Friday during football season, you could see Erika walking down the hallway, Lance’s “No. 5” emblazoned across her back, and they were the shoe-ins for prom king and queen. What set them apart, though, was that they seemed genuinely in love. He was more to her than just the star football player, and he was much more than just enamored with the idea of dating the prom queen frontrunner. They seemed perfect for each other, and if anybody was going to make it, it was Lance and Erica.
But with graduation and the inevitable end of high school, Lance and Erika somehow drifted apart. I don’t know the whole story. I wasn’t particularly close with either of them. Maybe it was college or career, bigger towns, new people, I don’t know. Whatever the reason, though, as adolescence grew into adulthood, Lance and Erika grew apart.
For the next two decades, it seemed like this would be the end of Lance and Erika’s story, but after a pair of marriages ended a few years ago, and with at least two children in tow, Lance and Erika reconnected. Last month, they were finally married. Looking through the pictures of Facebook, it felt like a moment we all knew was inevitable back then. However, none of us imagined it would take them 25 years to get there.
In John 11, Lazarus is dead. In fact, John writes that, by the time Jesus arrived in Lazarus’ hometown of Bethany, Lazarus had been dead four days. That’s a big deal in a hot, semi-arid climate with no refrigeration and limited embalming technology. In first century Jewish thought, the third day was the day all hope ended. Before then, there was still a chance, not much of one, but when you throw a miracle worker like Jesus into the situation, hey, you never know what could happen. On the fourth day, though, all hope is gone. The soul has left the body, and Lazarus is positively, absolutely, undeniably and reliably dead. Not even a guy like Jesus is going to change that.
We see this in Lazarus’ sister’s reaction. Jesus asks Martha if she believes her brother will live again. She changes the subject, talks about the end times and the resurrection on the last day. It has been four days, after all. It’s over; he’s dead.
I always thought Lance and Erika would have been married before I graduated from college.
Jesus calls for the stone to be rolled away, and Martha protests. In words that can only be quoted from the King James Version of the Bible, she says, “Lord, by this time he stinketh, for he has been dead four days.”
The NIV’s “Lord, by this time, there will be a bad odor” just doesn’t quite hit the same way.
“He stinketh!” What a way to drive the final nail in the proverbial coffin. Not only are you going to have to raise the dead, but he has already started decomposing. Do you have a plan to deal with that?
Lance and Erika are far from the only people whose adolescent dreams died. Whether it’s a relationship, a career goal, the joy of adding another new baby to the family or watching that baby grow to adulthood, we’ve all had to bury dreams. We’ve wrapped them in grave clothes, hidden them behind a rock, and done our best to move on. They’re dead to us, some of them so dead, they stinketh.
It doesn’t always happen the way it did for Lazarus, but sometimes God chooses to show up and resurrect a dream, even the ones so dead they stinketh. There’s no guarantee. We have cemeteries full of unresurrected people and yearbooks full of unreconciled high school sweethearts testifying that God doesn’t always give us what we want. But every once in a while, when God walks into the room — as he did on that day in Bethany 2,000 years ago, as I’d like to think he did on that day a few years back when Lance and Erika reconnected — when God walks into the room, everything is on the table. No heart is so dead, no dream stinketh so much, that God can’t resurrect it.
