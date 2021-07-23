It’s not always the end when God is involved - Uplifted in Faith

Lance and Erika were the “it” couple in high school. He was the star wide receiver on the football team, she the captain of the field hockey team, honor student and charter member of the “cool table” in the cafeteria.

Every Friday during football season, you could see Erika walking down the hallway, Lance’s “No. 5” emblazoned across her back, and they were the shoe-ins for prom king and queen. What set them apart, though, was that they seemed genuinely in love. He was more to her than just the star football player, and he was much more than just enamored with the idea of dating the prom queen frontrunner. They seemed perfect for each other, and if anybody was going to make it, it was Lance and Erica.

But with graduation and the inevitable end of high school, Lance and Erika somehow drifted apart. I don’t know the whole story. I wasn’t particularly close with either of them. Maybe it was college or career, bigger towns, new people, I don’t know. Whatever the reason, though, as adolescence grew into adulthood, Lance and Erika grew apart.