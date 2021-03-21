It’s Oscar time again!

Capra called the journey back to his chair “the longest, saddest, most shattering walk in my life.” Capra’s grief, however, didn’t last long, because he won the Best Director the following year for “It Happened One Night.”

The Best Supporting Actress Award of 1938 went to Alice Brady for her role in “In Old Chicago,” but she was too ill to attend the ceremony. When her award was announced, an unknown man took to the stage to collect it, apparently on her behalf. Before anyone realized something was wrong, the man had vanished. The mystery of the imposter’s identity – and what happened to Brady’s stolen statuette – was never solved.

Three people, so far, have refused the Oscar. We all remember when Marlon Brando refused his, but before him, screenwriter Dudley Nichols refused his Oscar in 1935 for the film “The Informer” to protest the Academy’s refusal to accept the Screen Writers’ Guild, among other union matters.

More controversial was when George C. Scott received a Best Actor nomination for his role in “Patton” in 1971. Scott informed the Academy that if he won, he intended to refuse the award. Everyone was surprised to hear him announced as the winner. Unsurprisingly, Scott did not attend the ceremony, which he reportedly dismissed as a “two-hour meat parade.”