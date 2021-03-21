It’s Oscar time again!

This year, it will be the 93rd time movie moguls and overpaid movie stars sit on the edge of their seats until the final “Best Picture” award is announced — usually three hours in, after all the boring stuff. Sure, I care about sound editing as much as the next person, but at around 10 p.m., I need to throw water in my face to keep awake.
Founded by Louis B Mayer, head of MGM studios, in 1927, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was intended as a nonprofit organization with the goal of advancing the film industry. Nonprofit? Has it ever transformed itself into an expensive extravaganza!
The first Academy Award ceremony took place two years later at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on May 16, 1929. Tickets for the private dinner cost $5, and the presentation ceremony hosted by Douglas Fairbanks lasted just 15 minutes.
Fifteen minutes? That’s about the amount of time it takes Jennifer Lopez to straighten her layers of tulle on her gown and make it down the red carpet.
One of the most awkward Academy Awards moments happened in 1933 when both Frank Lloyd and Frank Capra were nominated in the Best Director category. Caught up in the excitement of the ceremony, Frank Capra heard Will Rogers, who presented the award, exclaim “Come on up and get it, Frank!” He (Capra) duly ran up to the stage to claim his award, only to find that it was in fact Frank Lloyd who had won.
Capra called the journey back to his chair “the longest, saddest, most shattering walk in my life.” Capra’s grief, however, didn’t last long, because he won the Best Director the following year for “It Happened One Night.”
The Best Supporting Actress Award of 1938 went to Alice Brady for her role in “In Old Chicago,” but she was too ill to attend the ceremony. When her award was announced, an unknown man took to the stage to collect it, apparently on her behalf. Before anyone realized something was wrong, the man had vanished. The mystery of the imposter’s identity – and what happened to Brady’s stolen statuette – was never solved.
Three people, so far, have refused the Oscar. We all remember when Marlon Brando refused his, but before him, screenwriter Dudley Nichols refused his Oscar in 1935 for the film “The Informer” to protest the Academy’s refusal to accept the Screen Writers’ Guild, among other union matters.
More controversial was when George C. Scott received a Best Actor nomination for his role in “Patton” in 1971. Scott informed the Academy that if he won, he intended to refuse the award. Everyone was surprised to hear him announced as the winner. Unsurprisingly, Scott did not attend the ceremony, which he reportedly dismissed as a “two-hour meat parade.”
Clint Eastwood, one of my personal favorites, has come a long way since his cowboy days on TV’s “Rawhide.” Not only is he the oldest person to win Best Director, he’s the only person to produce, direct and star in two Best Picture winners – “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby.”
The record for most Oscars won in a single year is held by Walt Disney. He took home four statuettes from the 26th annual awards in 1954. Disney also holds the record for most Oscar nominations and wins by an individual (living or dead) – 59 and 22, respectively. He also has won four honorary Oscars.
How many actresses can win awards for best and worst actress in the same weekend? Sandra Bullock holds that honor, having won best actress in 2010 for “The Blind Side” a day after receiving the Golden Raspberry for worst actress in “All About Steve.” Sandra very proudly attended both ceremonies.
Three actors have won Academy Awards for playing characters that did not utter a single word throughout the entire film. Jane Wyman won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Belinda, a deaf mute, in “Johnny Belinda” (1948); Sir John Mills played the mute villager in “Ryan’s Daughter” (1970), for which he won the Best Supporting Actor award; and Holly Hunter won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of the mute Ada McGrath in “The Piano” (1993). Now that’s some fine acting!
My father loved Charlie Chaplin and would laugh out loud at all of his antics. In a strange turn of events, Chaplin’s movie “Limelight,” produced in 1952, won an Academy Award in 1972 — 20 years after its first release. According to the Academy’s rules at the time, a movie could not be considered for an Academy Award until it had played in Los Angeles. When Limelight finally played at a theater in LA in 1972, it became eligible for an award, and it won.
Perhaps the most surprising of all Oscar wins has to go to Sir Michael Caine, and it isn’t because of his talent, because he’s one of the greatest actors to date. Caine, known for his distinctive Cockney accent, appearing in more than 130 films during a career spanning more than 60 years, and considered a British film icon in films that have grossed over $7.8 billion worldwide, capped off his career with an Academy Award for “The Cider House Rules.” His acting skill? He was playing an American with no trace of a British accent.
