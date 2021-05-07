It takes time for people to change

As I compose this column, Sue and I are in the middle of relocating, downsizing to smaller home responsibilities in our retirement. Moving is always an anxious experience, which many psychologists compare to the grief following a death in the family. Perhaps so, but I think you can simply chalk it all up to the occurrence of change. Change of any type is emotionally difficult — job, divorce, graduation, whatever. And while at first this column might appear to concern itself with justice, race relations or some other topic, it is really centered on the difficulty of adjusting to new circumstances and behavior.

It was on today’s date, May 7, in 1700 that the notable Quaker William Penn began monthly meetings of slaves desiring emancipation. Without a doubt, this act was a major step toward the correction of an historically ethical wrong with unfathomable consequences. But it was a change that did not occur by a simple decision, even in the heart of one so devout and insightful of the Gospel as Penn. Penn’s personal history, as well as the Friends’ history with the issue of slavery and abolition is seldom recorded in text books.