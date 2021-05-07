It takes time for people to change

As I compose this column, Sue and I are in the middle of relocating, downsizing to smaller home responsibilities in our retirement. Moving is always an anxious experience, which many psychologists compare to the grief following a death in the family. Perhaps so, but I think you can simply chalk it all up to the occurrence of change. Change of any type is emotionally difficult — job, divorce, graduation, whatever. And while at first this column might appear to concern itself with justice, race relations or some other topic, it is really centered on the difficulty of adjusting to new circumstances and behavior.
It was on today’s date, May 7, in 1700 that the notable Quaker William Penn began monthly meetings of slaves desiring emancipation. Without a doubt, this act was a major step toward the correction of an historically ethical wrong with unfathomable consequences. But it was a change that did not occur by a simple decision, even in the heart of one so devout and insightful of the Gospel as Penn. Penn’s personal history, as well as the Friends’ history with the issue of slavery and abolition is seldom recorded in text books.
It is all too easy for the armchair social philosophers, preachers and coffee club know-it-alls to prattle the solutions to social problems they would accomplish if they were in positions of power, but in the real world of everyday challenges, one is confronted by a major ethical and moral conundrum. On the one hand, all are deserving of immediate liberty. On the other, there is the reality of the individual and cultural needs for present values to be altered in increments of adjustments spread over time.
Penn, founder of the Pennsylvanian colony and bearer of the moral standards for which multitudes admire the integrity of the Society of Friends (Quakers), serves as a worthy illustration to this issue. While many a historical survey of the man’s life frequently mentions his meetings for the members of the Black race, very few cite the fact that he had ownership of 12 African slaves.
In fact, most Quakers were slave holders. Almost immediately upon establishing what is now Pennsylvania, the Friends began to import Africans, against their will, as laborers. Estate records of 1682 reveal, not surprisingly, that mostly the wealthy class of whites had slaves. That same year, Philadelphia had become the main port for the import of slaves.
But ethical and moral standards began to change. In 1688, the Germantown Quaker Petition was signed by the German members of the congregation. Slowly over a period of decades, progress was made. Accused Blacks were granted non-jury trials to avoid the bias of the general population. Slaves began to be used in apprenticeship positions instead of just as field hands, thus learning useful trades; many became sailors. A few slave holders experienced changes in their hearts (including Benjamin Franklin) and manumitted their former slaves. Between 1790 and 1810, the enslaved population declined from 36% to 3%.
But the conundrum yet abides. People deserve liberty immediately. But it takes time for people to change — even Penn.
Considering all the social needs and societal upheaval that beset us these days, it would be marvelous if we could all undergo a “Damascus Road” experience as did the Apostle Paul — one in which a blinding realization results in an immediate life-alteration of values in the blink of an eye and rights all wrongs.
Until then, the admonitions of Christ are sufficient for our polar star: “Treat others as you would wish they treat you,” and “Love the Lord your God and your neighbor also.”
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.
