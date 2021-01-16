It's the little things

He appeared on the several different popular television shows and filmed his first movie by the mid-1950s. His music, television appearances, and movies quickly catapulted him to mass market fame. People wanted to dress like him. With his appearances on the Steve Allen and Ed Sullivan Shows in 1956, his fame grew even if there were some controversy regarding how he should be filmed on television.

Another great feat of Elvis’s life is he was blessed to be born, and to grow up within five years and five hundred miles of, some of the greatest musicians of the century. James Brown, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cook, and Little Richard were transforming music too. Blending the blues, gospel, jazz, and rock-a-billy, they were moving rock and roll into the mainstream.

Pressley bought his Memphis home to take care of his parents. His emerging lavish lifestyle related to his poor upbringings. Gladys appears not to have liked the home and wished they were poor again.

Elvis performed his last concert in late June 1977 in Indianapolis. The venue is gone now, but a marker remains commemorating the event. No one knew it might be his last. Elvis promised to see the audience again, but died a month and a half later at his home.