It's time to cancel 'snow days'

Today’s kids are whizzes with electronic devices. They can access any information they need instantly with a few taps of a smart phone.

It’s got to be even tougher now for them to pay attention to a teacher, no matter how exciting or inspiring she is.

Aren’t we long overdue, then, for real education reform? Reform that radically changes the approach to learning — and does it all year long?

Can’t we make better use of new electronic learning tools and other innovative approaches and tailor them to each student’s individual needs so that we unleash their natural creativity and curiosity — rather than crushing both?

Giving disadvantaged kids a few months more of instruction each year would go a long way toward bridging the wide — and shameful — gap between their learning levels and those of wealthier students.

I hold tremendous nostalgia for snow days and summer vacations and wish every school kid could continue to experience them, but they can’t.

Sorry, kids. It’s 2022. You’re living in the Digital Age, not the Industrial Age.

The time has come for “snow day” to be replaced by “innovative learning day” — every school day all year long.

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at tom@tompurcell.com.