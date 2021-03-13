Jason Gallimore: Masculinity isn’t attacking femininity

I’ve heard it said that many men have an idea of what a “strong man” is, and that idea is really just a weak man’s idea of what a strong man is: dominant, commanding, “telling it like it is.” While those terms could potentially support the idea of masculinity, in most cases they do not.

I believe that masculinity is something different. I believe that true masculinity, in many cases, demands flipping what we think about masculinity on its head.

Masculinity is understanding that, in many cases, the ladies in our life are extremely talented, and as such we should ensure that we put up no barriers to their maximizing their talents. Masculine is recognizing that our female counterparts can do just as much as (or more than) we can, and having an understanding that they will contribute amazing things to the world if only we don’t throw up hurdles as they go.

Manly is congratulating our wives for making it through boot camp. Masculine is crying. Yes, it’s crying, and it’s hugging our daughters when they are going through a struggle, even if that struggle is simply because a 5-year-old boy called her “Sour” instead of “Sarah” in pre-school. Masculinity is recognizing that a stay-at-home mom has just as hard a job as a CEO. Let’s be real — they have a harder job than a CEO.