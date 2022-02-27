Job hunting? Start with a good resume

For those looking for a new job in 2022 to welcome spring and make a clean start, if you haven’t yet applied to a recent posting, you may already be too late. According to top hiring websites, January and February are the best months to look for a job, with March trailing a bit because hiring managers have received new hiring budgets for the year, the majority of workers are back from holiday vacation, and companies also often have a backlog of hiring they have been meaning to do but had paused during the holiday season.
According to the website SmartRecruiters, most jobs are posted early in the week, with the heaviest concentration on Tuesdays. That’s also the day with the most applications – and notably, the day of the week when most hiring gets done.
“Candidates that are actively searching for job opportunities and applying for jobs when they first open will have a greater chance of getting noticed and getting in on the first wave of interviews,” the report concluded.
Here’s another tip: If you are called in for an interview, try to schedule the appointment in the morning if you can. A study from the Harvard School of Business showed that people conducting interviews tended to compare and rate candidates who interviewed later in the day to the candidates they’d spoken with earlier rather than scoring an interview based on the entire pool of applicants.
To get your foot in the door for an interview, you need to start with a winning resume that includes your career objective, work history, skills and abilities, education and, when required, names and contact information for those people you list as references.
According to leading hiring firms, the skills and abilities portion of the resume is particularly important, and often the person applying for the position is way off base simply because of proofreading. One typo can ruin your chances. For example, one resume sent to a hiring manager stated, “I can type without looking at thekeyboard,” which didn’t support that skill at all. Another was quick to champion, “I am a Notary Republic,” rather than Notary Public negating consideration for the job.
Some skills and abilities put before hiring managers immediately sink the resume: “I have integrity, so I will not steal office supplies and take them home.” “I have technical skills that will take your breath away.” “Written communication experience = three years and verbal communication experience = five years;” “I’ve got a Ph.D. in human feelings and am bilingual in three languages.”
Some skills and abilities are not resume builders and will detract from your chances at an interview: “Proficient at Googling;” “Can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute;” “Can drink a gallon of milk in 10 seconds;” “Adept in the fine art of pretzel folding;” “Experienced with numerous office machines and can make great lattes;” “Can charm anyone, even a pigeon;” “Exceptional poker player;” “Proficient at Facebook, Twitter, and email;” “Can cook minute rice in 58 seconds;” “Able to say the ABCs backwards in under 5 seconds,” and perhaps one of the most unusual skills listed on a resume: “Experienced drinker and partier, so I’m comfortable working in environments with drunk people.”
While important to you, some skills and abilities in your repertoire may not attract the hiring manager, i.e., “Gator hunting;” “Sarcasm;” “Tiger Woods Golf Game Pro;” “Quick at typing, about 30 words per minute, 45 with strong coffee;” and the worst skill listed of all: “Gossiping.”
Although rare, creativity may occasionally hit the mark. An applicant for a software developer position wanted to show how versatile he could be. In his resume, he described himself as “boiled white rice,” because boiled white rice can be turned into lemon or curd rice. He even made a diagram showing off his “white rice” skills: knowledge of core programing concepts, database concepts, server-side programing, etc. From there, he explained how his “white rice” skills could be turned into more exotic rice dishes, such as his understanding of core programming concepts could lead to Java development, aka a “lemon rice” skill. Or how his strong grasp of database concepts could lead to PHP developer, aka a “curd rice” skill. He was so original that he landed an interview.
I’ve been a proofreader for over 50 years and although it has been a rewarding and profitable career, proofing is so ingrained into my brain that I find myself correcting everything I read, including fine print and TV commercials. So, please before you send out a resume, do a spell check and a final proofread of your material before you hit send on the computer or put a postage stamp on the envelope.
Hiring managers immediately realized proofreading was not done when they received these resumes: “Career break in 1999 to renovate my horse;” “Hobbies: enjoy cooking Chinese and Italians;” “I work in a furniture factory as a drawer;” “I’m about to enroll on a Business and Finance Degree with the Open University. I feel that this qualification will prove detrimental to me for future success;” “I believe that weakness is the first level of strength, given the right attitude and driving force. My school advised me to fix my punctuality;” “Experience: Stalking, shipping and receiving;” “Reason for leaving last job: maturity leave;” “Experience: “Chapter president, 1887-1992;” “Instrumental in ruining entire operation for a Midwest chain store;” “Experience: “Demonstrated ability in multi-tasting;” “Languages: “Speak English and Spinach;” and “Marital status: often. Children: various.”
Hiring managers also balked at untidy paperwork and lots of glitz, but no meat. For example, one applicant used colored paper and drew glitter designs around the border, another had grease stains and a smudge of chocolate, and another included a picture of herself – dressed as Minnie Mouse.
And this resume sender did not get the interview or the job, but did keep a lot of hiring managers wondering why he added it to resume: “I have become completely paranoid, trusting completely no one and absolutely nothing.”
And on that note, wishing you all good luck on your job hunting!
