Job hunting? Start with a good resume

To get your foot in the door for an interview, you need to start with a winning resume that includes your career objective, work history, skills and abilities, education and, when required, names and contact information for those people you list as references.

According to leading hiring firms, the skills and abilities portion of the resume is particularly important, and often the person applying for the position is way off base simply because of proofreading. One typo can ruin your chances. For example, one resume sent to a hiring manager stated, “I can type without looking at thekeyboard,” which didn’t support that skill at all. Another was quick to champion, “I am a Notary Republic,” rather than Notary Public negating consideration for the job.

Some skills and abilities put before hiring managers immediately sink the resume: “I have integrity, so I will not steal office supplies and take them home.” “I have technical skills that will take your breath away.” “Written communication experience = three years and verbal communication experience = five years;” “I’ve got a Ph.D. in human feelings and am bilingual in three languages.”