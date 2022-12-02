Judging other exposes our own misgivings

Few would guess from present day American foreign policy that the United States began its history as a nation desiring to be isolationist in international affairs.

That aspiration was completely reversed with a few words delivered on today’s date, Dec. 2 in 1823, when President James Madison in an otherwise rather routine report to Congress added a few extra sentences. He simply stated the United States would promise not to interfere in European conflicts, we would not tolerate European nations establishing more colonies in the Western Hemisphere, we would not interfere with colonies already existing and that any intervention by a European nation would be dealt with as an act of hostility.

Thus, the Monroe Doctrine was established. Ever since, it has been a hallmark of American foreign policy, and from time to time various presidents (Roosevelt, Kennedy, Clinton to name only a few) have invoked it for support and guidance. That is all well and good, but it is not the subject I ask you to consider, though it serves well to introduce the real focus — inconsistency.

The intent of the Monroe Doctrine was to halt the empirical designs of France, Spain and Russia in the New World. Again, that is all well and good. All three of those nations desired to expand their existing empires, and the New World was as inviting to them as a “welcome” doormat. But America’s politicians began their own form of imperialism almost immediately with the displacement of the Native Americans in our westward expansion. Through the years, we have stood firm in our opposition to other nations attempting to establish their political dominance on this side of the globe (e.g., The Cuban Crisis), but never saw a conflict in our logic with polices during World War I or II, Korea, Vietnam, etc. That is not to say that all inconsistencies or changes are negative, as we have also altered our stances on slavery, women’s equality, racial segregation and a host of other examples, too many to list.

Such contradictions in the history of the Monroe Doctrine simply brings to mind the frequency of the inconsistencies in Christians’ lifestyles that have all too often been the self-justification for people outside the church to refuse consideration of embracing a life of faith. (I like the very true story of the aged, uneducated maid who listened repeatedly to her affluent employer give the above reason for his refusal to attend church and mingle with those he considered hypocrites. One day she simply turned to him and said, “Mr. ____, you have a choice. You can spend an hour a week with them or eternity with them in the bad place.” He was in a pew the next Sunday morning).

Let us be honest. Not a one of us has ever lived up to the ideals of the role model Christ. Inconsistencies go far beyond the glaring illustrations of the problem in the pastor who condemns alcohol consumption from the pulpit but is discovered to imbibe himself or the active layman who promotes himself in his entrepreneurial undertakings as a Christian businessman only to be found guilty of embezzlement. With a little embellishing gossip, the behavior of anyone of us can be displayed as a hypocritical failure, an inconsistency.

Worse, much worse, we all are guilty of having done this to others. It is called judging! It is all too easy to quote Jesus saying, “Judge not that you be not judged … for with what measure you mete it shall be measured to you.” Maybe we cannot help it. Psychologists tell us that within 15 seconds of the time we have met a new person, we have formed an opinion about them.

Bluntly stated: We are all guilty of hypocrisy and we are all guilty of judging. What to do?

I recall a sermon from an old pastor of my childhood in which he drew a wonderfully unmistakable illustration. Pointing his index finger at the congregation, he stated, “When we point our finger at someone else, remember that we have three fingers pointing right back at us.” A more clinical analysis of the truth simply means that when we judge others, we are in reality exposing our own misgivings, faults, fears and prejudices.

The all-important realization we hopefully might gain from this is, when we catch ourselves making such faultfinding observations about others, we have the self-reflecting opportunity to question why we did so. That in turn has the potential of infinite spiritual growth.