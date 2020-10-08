Judicial authority is not supreme

What an appellate court, including the Supreme Court, cannot do is take up an issue on its own without petition. Article III, Section 2 of the Constitution is specific in its use of the word “cases” and is clear that the courts have no involvement in issues unless a case is properly brought into the system. No court has authority on any issue without petition.

Thus, no previous Supreme Court case can be reviewed or the issues involved with that case be revisited by the court without proper petitioning. Roe v. Wade, for example, cannot be retried by the Supreme Court. The issue of elective abortion can be brought through the appellate system and perhaps reach the Supreme Court, but to do so would require a new case with new arguments and new evidence.

Take Plessy v. Ferguson. In 1898, the Supreme Court ruled that segregated, “separate but equal” schools were constitutional. That specific case was never retried, per se. But the issue was, and the Supreme Court in 1954 ruled school segregation was unconstitutional in its review of Brown v. Board of Education.

Thus, Plessy v. Ferguson was not overturned — since to argue it again exactly the same way it was in 1898 would be fruitless — but it was rendered moot, null and void.