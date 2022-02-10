Justice's dissent tarnishes court

North Carolina Republicans, of course, will be North Carolina Republicans. As with previous rulings that didn’t go their way, they lambasted the court’s Democratic majority Friday, christening the justices “bought and paid for” partisan hacks and even suggesting they ought to be impeached.

That’s unfortunate, and it should be out of bounds for lawmakers of either party. But for that narrative to be repeated by a chief justice, in his written dissent, is an altogether different and troubling development. It’s hard to imagine U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts accusing his colleagues of bias or calling their ethics into question. Despite the many issues on which they vehemently disagree, justices on the U.S. Supreme Court have generally strived to maintain a minimum level of respect for one another, at least in the public eye.

It’s not the first time that Newby has publicly maligned his colleagues. In 2019, Newby, who at the time was the lone Republican on the court, criticized his fellow justices in a campaign speech, calling them “AOCs” and accusing them of “judicial activism.”