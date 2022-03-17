Keeping at it in trying times

While teaching recently about the era of the Great Depression, I was reminded of a struggle my grandfather endured as a young boy. At 10 years old, brought down by typhoid fever, he spent a month in bed. From there, he watched his older brother die from the same fever.

He became the man of the house at 10 years old. Thus, he displayed a certain isolation the rest of his life over the next 79 years. Because he had been on his own since such a young age, he was determined to do things himself. In some cases, he didn’t have a choice. There is no question he had to find a certain resiliency and courage as he navigated family responsibilities — putting other people on his back and supporting them.

This habit of work stayed with him. There were very few days when he was not working or volunteering his time somewhere. The work drove him. He was a man on a schedule most days. He displayed a persistence and an ability to keep at it. He absolutely hated people doing things for him. He felt like he needed to do them himself. It was all he knew. Therefore, he was still sawing wood on a ladder well into his 80s. All that stopped when he fell off one day and nearly bit his tongue in two. Still, part of his swagger was this constant display of resilience.