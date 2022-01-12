Labor Board: Take your politics to work

Yet BLM isn’t a rallying cry against worker discrimination. The nationwide movement to proclaim and affirm the value of Black lives is chiefly a protest against police shootings of African Americans. Unless Whole Foods managers are moonlighting as cops, Abruzzo’s reverse-engineered rationale strains credulity.

The Amazon-owned grocery chain is contesting regulators’ retaliation claims. In a Dec. 17 filing with the NLRB, Whole Foods contends the agency’s general counsel is violating its First Amendment rights by forcing it to allow political activism on the clock and diluting its trademarks by creating an exemption from store dress codes.

Phrases like Black Lives Matter, the company’s filing says, “are not objectively understood to relate to workplace issues or improving working conditions at (Whole Foods’) retail grocery stores.” And no matter how pro-BLM or how sympathetic to the store employees you may be, it’s tough to argue that logic.

Whole Foods might take a hit in public relations, but if it prevails, every American company will owe it a debt of gratitude for keeping the camel’s nose out of the tent. Abruzzo doesn’t seem to understand where her tolerance for social commentary in the checkout line inevitably leads.