Lacking application of a universal ethic

From time to time over the years, I have heard sermons with themes centered on the idea that Jesus conspicuously selected followers who were everyday-type people, even though many religiously well-educated people were available for the office of disciple.

Sometimes, the sermons seemed to be motivated by the preachers’ own defense of their lack of education or a desire to induce more volunteers to participate in the various programs of the congregation. However true my suspicions may have been, the point is quite valid. Jesus was a man of the common people, and this truth was reflected consistently in his teaching, social life and selection of students. The implication of the opposing verity is just as sound: he eschewed the ivory-towered, philosophical sort, as well as those oriented toward upward social mobility.

Actually, I paid little attention to this realization beyond simply accepting the fact that Jesus was a man of the people without any aspirations toward fame or status. That was until one day I ran across the writings of Jurgen Habermas, a German philosopher who was born on this day, June 18, in 1929. For all the philosophers’ highfalutin words that seem intelligible only to a very small portion of society, Habermas contended that it was the thoughts and communications of everyday people that constitute the real philosophy influencing the world.