Lacking application of a universal ethic

From time to time over the years, I have heard sermons with themes centered on the idea that Jesus conspicuously selected followers who were everyday-type people, even though many religiously well-educated people were available for the office of disciple.
Sometimes, the sermons seemed to be motivated by the preachers’ own defense of their lack of education or a desire to induce more volunteers to participate in the various programs of the congregation. However true my suspicions may have been, the point is quite valid. Jesus was a man of the common people, and this truth was reflected consistently in his teaching, social life and selection of students. The implication of the opposing verity is just as sound: he eschewed the ivory-towered, philosophical sort, as well as those oriented toward upward social mobility.
Actually, I paid little attention to this realization beyond simply accepting the fact that Jesus was a man of the people without any aspirations toward fame or status. That was until one day I ran across the writings of Jurgen Habermas, a German philosopher who was born on this day, June 18, in 1929. For all the philosophers’ highfalutin words that seem intelligible only to a very small portion of society, Habermas contended that it was the thoughts and communications of everyday people that constitute the real philosophy influencing the world.
He placed more value of the conversation between two ladies having their hair styled in a beauty salon or two men over the back fence commiserating about the state of politics than the communications in a university lecture to which only a very small portion of the population are exposed. He referred to this as “communicative action.”
He explained his reason: by freely participating in communicative action (as opposed to a formal presentation of logic in a university address) folks like you and I tend to succeed in our transfer of thoughts because we subconsciously believe our goals are reasonable and merits our cooperation. This mental environment promotes a social coordination which furthers understanding with common language.
The teachers and prophets from whom mankind has historically inherited the greatest insights have always been those who used simple words, everyday illustrations and common experiences. Whether we read Aesop’s Fables, Poor Richard’s Almanac, Confucius’ sayings, the parables of Jesus or the Book of Proverbs, this is readily evident. Truly wise perceptions are never confined to a culture or limited by age, language, education or wealth. They are unmistakably apparent for us only to observe and recognize.
Perhaps the most outstanding model of this fact is called the “Universal Ethic.” Most everyone recalls that Jesus once taught, “As ye would that men should do unto you, do ye even so unto them.” But a mere century before Jesus’ lifetime on earth, the Rabbi Hillel and also the Chinese philosopher Confucius another five centuries before taught the negative version of this wisdom: “Do not do to others what you would not want them to do to you.” Very similarly, Mohamed taught his followers, “What you would not want your brother to do to you, do not do to your brother.”
In fact, although separated by centuries, continents, cultures and languages, in every world religion’s Holy Scriptures one can find a variation of this universal ethical teaching.
The sad accompanying realization is that we do not lack knowledge of it, we lack its application.
