Lay welcome mat for new houses

Such an effort, then, isn’t just about the precise wording of laws or the detailed analysis of regulations. It’s about public attitudes.

Do people other than buyers and sellers have a legitimate interest in the amount and type of housing stock erected in the community? To a limited extent, yes, regarding public services such as roads or water and sewer. That interest need not result in excessive regulation, however. Localities can and do charge developers directly, and thus prospective newcomers indirectly, for the cost of adding infrastructure capacity to accommodate them. Such a practice is not about saying no. It’s about saying yes — at the right price.

Let’s be honest, though: when the “neighborhood” resists new construction or higher density, it’s not just about traffic or stormwater runoff. Preexisting residents want to keep “things” the way they were when they moved in. More trees. Fewer people driving or walking by. Structures and landscapes that existing residents admire when they drive or walk by.

Here’s a principle we should all take to heart: when we buy or rent a place to live, we don’t purchase a right to oversee how many neighbors we’ll have — or how they choose to live their lives.

