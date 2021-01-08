Laying blame for riot where it belongs

You might have seen the photo by now. Of all the disturbing images of Wednesday’s insurrection, this one lingers.

The photo, shot by Michael Robinson Chavez of the Washington Post, shows seven or so Trump supporters scaling the wall on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol.

There’s a certain irony in this photo, due only perhaps to the way my mind works.

On June 6, 1944, D-Day, a group of 225 Army Rangers scaled a 100-foot cliff at Pointe Du Hoc on the coast of Normandy in France. The soldiers used ropes and ladders as German gunfire rained down on them. It was chaos and carnage but they kept climbing and a handful made it to the top.

Most of the soldiers who made the climb are gone now, killed either that day, in subsequent days of fighting, or claimed by time.

If they were here, and we could ask them, I wonder what they would think of the photo from Wednesday. Would they simply shake their heads? What would they say?

I’m reasonably sure they would tell us they didn’t scale that cliff 76 years ago for this - for the business of our Republic to be shamefully disrupted by extremists who wouldn’t recognize the Constitution if it were stapled to their foreheads.