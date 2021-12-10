Leaders, heroes emerge when need arises

Sen. Robert Dole served The United States with all his heart and soul. He was a man of dignity and style, a style that included a large dose of warm wit that augmented — not masked — his political ability.
If you want to know the nature of my father’s Republican Party, take a look at Bob Dole. Dole knew when and how to get tough and when to employ compromise. He knew that all great ideas were not the sole domain of the GOP, nor were all suspect ideas lodged in the realm of the opposition.
He earned the respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
Many younger folks may wonder where the term “The Greatest Generation” originated. It encompasses the Americans who went off to fight in World War II. It also includes the millions of Americans who weren’t warriors, those men and women who kept the nation running with speed and efficiency.
Bob Dole was one of the heroes in the field. He gave everything he had during the war to defeat the enemy and almost made the ultimate sacrifice. He came home alive. Many warriors did not. His wartime service and his career as a political leader made him a textbook example of The Greatest Generation.
It is a testament to our great nation that there were many like him. Most weren’t as publicly visible as Dole, but that doesn’t detract from what they did when America needed them the most.
Sadly, the numbers of veterans like the senator and my father are dwindling. Very few are left. Just as the heroes of The First World War have passed into the annals of history, so are the veterans of World War II. And Korea. And Vietnam.
We don’t like to think of such things, but death is a fact of life. The heroes who are left should be celebrated. Sure, we will honor them at their funerals, but think of how much better it would be if the ones who are still with us know beyond all doubt we are grateful for their sacrifice — while they can hear and see our respect face-to-face.
Give them a hug or shake their hands now. Don’t wait until the only thing you can do is raise a toast in remembrance.
I offer the same sentiments to the men and women who saw America through the dark days of war on the home front. Rosie the Riveter was not some gimmick character on a poster to stir patriotism. She was your ancestor who ferried fighter planes and heavy bombers bound for Europe and the Pacific.
She worked in mills and factories and produced the necessities of war and peace. She helped build those airplanes, battleships and aircraft carriers, tanks and heavy vehicles that carried our warriors to victory.
Gen. George Patton was right when he said the American military was the best-fed, best-equipped military in the world. It was because of the toil back home.
Thank the guys who didn’t have to go fight, and thank Rosie. While my father was in Europe — landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day and later part of the incredible dash to rescue American soldiers trapped at Bastogne — my mother was on a production line making miles and miles of parachute cord.
Dad once said that he had heard hundreds of war stories. He said he was glad he had to deal with D-Day — where life expectancy was measured in seconds — rather than endure what our fighting men encountered at Chosin Reservoir in Korea.
Combat vets know there’s always the chance that things can get worse before they get better.
The reality is that Americans answered the call when our country was in peril. They still do. Every day we live free is because we have people who are on duty here and around the world, ready to defend us with their lives.
True, there are many good leaders who have not had to go to war, but the much-deserved public praise following Bob Dole’s death reminds us that many heroes trade combat gear for dress-up clothes suitable for boardrooms and capitol buildings to continue to strive for peace and freedom.
Pearl Harbor Day reminds us how brazen an enemy can be and why we should never give a foe a free pass and simply hope the threat just goes away.
So pause for a moment and consider that — one way or another — our democracy requires that everyone be a hero. People like Bob Dole, my father and many others I have met or witnessed are models we may emulate.
You know heroes; probably many of them. Remember them, and remember that greatness does exercise division as a means of recreation, and that empty promises and self-aggrandizement are not hallmarks of character.
The Greatest Generation, with all their hearts and souls, wanted successive generations to be better and more secure. Think on it. And while you’re at it, thank God for blessing the USA and giving us men and women — right here, right now — who are more than willing to carry on the tradition.
Email Larry Clark